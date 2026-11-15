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FG Dismisses Claims of 2,000 Universities, 100 Fake Professors

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed viral reports alleging that the National Universities Commission identified 2,000 universities and uncovered about 100 fake professors in Nigeria, describing them as “recycled misinformation intended to mislead the public and discredit the nation’s university system”.

The ministry said the NUC had “never declared the existence of 2,000 universities in Nigeria or published, endorsed or authenticated the purported list of individuals circulating online as fake professors”.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, made the clarification in a statement issued yesterday, by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

According to the statement, the allegation concerning fake professors was “a distorted version of a media report published on December 3, 2019, concerning an NUC exercise to verify the directory of full professors in Nigerian universities”.

“The original report did not contain the names currently being circulated, which the commission has since disowned,” the ministry stated.

Expressing concern over the continued circulation of the claims, the ministry said they were “calculated to undermine public confidence in Nigerian universities and discredit ongoing efforts to strengthen the education sector, particularly the university system”.

It urged members of the public, media organisations and social media users to “disregard the fabricated claims and verify information concerning recognised universities and academic standards through the NUC’s official channels”.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the NUC in “safeguarding academic integrity, strengthening quality assurance and protecting the credibility and global reputation of Nigeria’s university education system”.

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