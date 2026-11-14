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NAWOJ Tasks Members On Maternal, Child Health Reporting

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called on female journalists to intensify reporting on maternal and child health issues to promote public awareness, strengthen advocacy and hold relevant authorities accountable for healthcare delivery.

The Chairperson of NAWOJ Bauchi State chapter, Rashida Yusuf, made the call during a training on maternal and child health reporting organised for members of the association in the state on Thursday.

Yusuf said female journalists had a critical responsibility to give visibility to issues affecting women and children, particularly at the grassroots level.

“As female journalists, we have a very important role to play in promoting maternal and child health by giving visibility to issues affecting women and children,” she said.

She stressed the need for journalists to amplify the voices of women and children while ensuring that government and relevant authorities were held accountable for their policies, programmes and interventions.

“We must also amplify the voices of women and children to ensure that their concerns are heard and that they have access to the information and awareness they need, especially at the grassroots level,” Yusuf added.

She urged members to move beyond event coverage to sustained, solution-driven reporting that puts pressure on policymakers to improve healthcare services for women and children. 

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