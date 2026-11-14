MAGGI Celebrates 60 Years in Nigeria, Consumers to Win 12 SUVs, 60 Become Millionaires 

MAGGI, a brand of Nestle Nigeria Plc, has marked 60 years of being part of Nigeria’s food culture, family traditions and shared celebrations in MAGGI -NIFICENT style, with the launch of its MAGGI @ 60 Text and Win promotion, offering consumers the opportunity to win 12 brand new SUVs, 60 cash prizes of N1 million each, and thousands of other rewards, including household appliances, airtime and additional cash prizes.

Over six decades, MAGGI has evolved alongside the changing tastes, preferences and needs of Nigerian consumers, continually innovating its products while Nestle has invested in the local manufacturing capabilities and partnerships that support the brand’s growth.

Speaking at the anniversary press conference in Lagos, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Wassim Elhusseini, described the milestone as a celebration of the trust Nigerians have placed in the brand over the years.

“When we look back on 60 years of MAGGI in Nigeria, we see far more than the history of a brand. We see generations of families who have made us part of their lives, investments that have helped strengthen local capabilities, and partnerships that have created opportunities for people and businesses across the country. These contributions remind us of the responsibility that comes with the trust Nigerians have placed in us. That means maintaining the quality and standards consumers expect from us, while continuing to listen to their needs. As we celebrate this milestone, our commitment is to keep earning that trust and contributing positively to Nigeria’s future,” he said.

Nestle’s investment in local manufacturing has also supported the development of MAGGI’s value chain, bringing together farmers, suppliers, transporters, distributors and retailers who contribute to the brand’s production and distribution across Nigeria.

To mark the anniversary, MAGGI is recognising and rewarding the consumers and business partners who have contributed to its journey.

Speaking on the anniversary celebrations, Category Business Manager for Culinary at Nestle Nigeria, Funmi Osineye, said the brand had planned a series of exciting activities to reward consumers and recognise the partners who have contributed to its success.

“We wanted to celebrate 60 years of MAGGI in a truly MAGGI-NIFICENT way, with the people who have made this journey possible at the heart of it all. Through our MAGGI @ 60 Text and Win promotion, we are giving 12 lucky Nigerians the opportunity to drive home brand-new SUVs and making 60 other millionaires, with N1 million each. There are also thousands of other exciting prizes to be won, including lots of deep freezers, triple-door refrigerators, cookers, ovens, microwaves, fans, airtime and several cash prizes to be won. It is our way of saying thank you to Nigerians for six wonderful decades and inviting everyone to celebrate with us,” she said.

To participate, consumers aged 18+ and above can purchase promotional packs of MAGGI Star, MAGGI Star Double Cube or MAGGI Chicken Flavour, find the unique code inside the pack and dial *8011*3# or scan the QR code on the packaging to follow the entry instructions and stand a chance to win in the weekly draws. The promotion runs from 1 November to 31 December 2026.

Beyond consumer rewards, MAGGI is recognising 15 of its leading distributors with an all-expenses-paid trip to Cairo Egypt, in appreciation of their longstanding partnership and contribution to the brand’s growth.

The anniversary will also feature the unveiling of a commemorative documentary chronicling MAGGI’s six-decade journey in Nigeria. Told through the experiences of consumers, farmers, distributors, creators and individuals who have helped shape the brand, including its first Marketing Manager, the documentary captures the people and defining moments behind MAGGI’s enduring place in Nigerian life.

Six decades on, MAGGI’s story continues to be told through the experiences of Nigerians who have grown up with the brand, shared it across generations and made it part of their own stories. It is this enduring connection that gives the anniversary its significance and makes the milestone worth celebrating.