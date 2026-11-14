FirstPower Pledges to Help Anambra Achieve 1,000MW Power Target, Commits N13.3bn Investment, Others

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

First Power Electricity Distribution Company Limited, a subsidiary of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), has pledged to support Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in achieving its electricity sector target of 1,000 megawatts in the state.

The Chairman of EEDC, Sir Emeka Offor, stated this yesterday at Anambra State Electricity Market Investment Roundtable, held in Awka, Anambra State.

Offor, who was represented by the MD/CEO of EEDC, Engr. Vincent Ekwekwu, stated that its subsidiary, FirstPower Electricity Distribution Company Limited, which manages power in Anambra State will fully support the vision of Anambra State government under Governor Soludo.

He said, “We are committed to building a strong, inclusive and commercially sustainable Anambra Electricity Market.

“We recognise that achieving reliable electricity supply requires the participation of government, regulators, existing operators and new investors. We therefore warmly welcome credible investments in generation, embedded power, renewable energy, distribution infrastructure and other electricity services.”

Speaking about the company’s investment in power sector in the state, Offor said, “FirstPower has committed the following; N13.3 billion, within next year 2027 in priority network investments. Another N40 billion has been planned for the following 2 years 2028 and 2029. These investments will strengthen distribution infrastructure, improve metering, increase network capacity and enhance electricity reliability across the state.

“We are also finalising arrangements with generating and Renewable Energy companies for approximately 205 megawatts of additional electricity capacity, while exploring over 420 megawatts of potential Embedded Distributed generation and interconnected mini-grid opportunities for collaboration with interested investors.

“These initiatives demonstrate our determination to support the state’s growing electricity requirements and provide the infrastructure necessary for sustainable economic development.

“I am pleased to announce that FirstPower is concluding PPA discussions to procure 55MW over the next few days. FirstPower and Greenewable Energy Ltd have also signed an MOU to develop 100 MW of embedded generation.

“Today, in this forum, FirstPower will sign Memoranda of Understanding with its investment partners to further our commitment to improving electricity reliability across the State. These partners include: Capstone Energies Limited for Distributed Embedded supply of 50 MW And North South Power Company Ltd for Distributed Embedded supply of 17 MW,” Offor said.