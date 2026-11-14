Lalong, Dariye, Badaru Lead Plateau Leaders to Back Tinubu’s Second Term

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former governors Simon Lalong and Joshua Dariye, alongside other political heavyweights in Plateau State, have thrown their weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The leaders, under the banner of Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A), endorsed Tinubu at a high-level stakeholders’ meeting in Jos on Thursday, pledging to deliver massive votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the state.

The meeting held yesterday in Jos brought together former ministers, former senators, former members of the House of Representatives, former commissioners and former local government chairmen.

By voice vote, participants unanimously adopted Tinubu, the Plateau State Governor and all other APC candidates for the forthcoming elections.

The meeting, chaired by Lalong, who is Deputy Chairman of the A4A Board of Trustees, also resolved to ensure the APC wins all elective positions in the state.

Lalong told the gathering that stakeholders were convinced Tinubu is committed to Nigeria’s development.

He said the President’s continued leadership would guarantee accelerated socio-economic growth and national transformation.

Dariye, in his remarks, commended the Tinubu administration for what he described as its contributions to Plateau State and the country.

According to him, President Tinubu deserved another term to consolidate on the achievements of his administration.

Also, the Director General of A4A and former Governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Abubakar, said the North should repay Tinubu’s spirit of equity, fairness and political inclusion with overwhelming support in 2027.

Badaru said he was satisfied with the commitment shown by the Plateau stakeholders, describing the endorsement as a major boost for the APC’s chances in Plateau and across Northern Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that the political commitment on display would translate into millions of votes for Tinubu and other APC candidates.

The meeting closed with a renewed pledge by A4A and its Plateau stakeholders to sustain political mobilisation, grassroots engagement and coordinated efforts to secure victory for the APC in 2027.