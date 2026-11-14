Seychelles Ambassador, St.Ange, Travels to Madagascar to Woo Investors

Charles Ajunwa

Following an official initiative by the Chairman of the Board of the Madagascar’s Diego Suarez Regional Tourism Office, Dr Herilaza Hugues Randrianjohany, who addressed the President of the Republic of Seychelles, His Excellency Dr Patrick Herminie, on 16 August 2026, through the island’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, and after receiving approval from the Seychellois government via Mrs. Sherin Francis of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture of Seychelles, the Diego Suarez Regional Tourism Office, in collaboration with the Madagascar National Tourism Office,

will host a high-level delegation from November 15 to 20, 2026.

Alain St.Ange, Seychelles’ Tourism Ambassador-at-Large, will lead the delegation. It will also include Mr Pascal Viroleau, Chief Executive Officer of the Vanilla Islands organisation. Ambassador St.Ange is remembered in the Indian Ocean Islands Group as one of the founding tourism personalities responsible for creating the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands Organisation and served as its First President.

St.Ange, regarded as a tourism expert, has been invited to help guide Madagascar’s Diego Suarez Regional Tourism to become a stronger player in the Indian Ocean tourism region.

The mission will begin in Antananarivo with meetings with the Malagasy government to present the initiative to the highest authorities, reaffirm Madagascar’s role in the regional Vanilla Islands strategy, and secure the institutional support required for its implementation. The delegation will then travel to northern Madagascar, where an extensive programme will showcase the region’s tourism assets. The visit will begin at the Red Tsingy, a remarkable laterite formation sculpted by erosion from the Irodo River, followed by a tour of Diego Suarez, which will highlight its historical identity, cultural atmosphere, and high-quality hospitality infrastructure. On the second day, the guests will visit the Montagne des Français and the famous Three Bays, then enjoy lunch in Ramena, focusing on local cuisine and gastronomic tourism.

A key highlight of the mission will be a meeting at the Grand Hotel, bringing together local authorities, tourism operators, institutional partners, private-sector stakeholders, and the Tourism Office. Discussions will focus on practically integrating regional tourism products into combined Vanilla Islands travel itineraries.

Beyond the programme itself, the visit is expected to pave the way for several important developments for the destination: the creation of integrated tourism products that fully showcase Madagascar, the establishment of B2B partnerships with targeted tour operators and travel agencies, and the strengthening of northern Madagascar’s credibility in an increasingly competitive international tourism market.

Madagascar tourism is banking on Alain St.Ange’s extensive network to provide privileged access to key source markets and cruise companies. At the same time, the mission also aims to mobilise institutions and investors for hotel and infrastructure projects. Supported by the reputation of its two prominent guests, the initiative further seeks to generate lasting international media exposure commensurate with the destination’s potential.