Governor Eno Sets Up Campaign Council, Seeks Unity Among Party Members 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

All Progressives Congress (APC) im Akwa Ibom State yesterday tasked members of the party, stakeholders and professional groups to work together towards the re-election of the current governor of the state, Pastor Umo Eno, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and all other candidates of the party in the state.

The party made the call in Uyo, the State capital, while unveiling a 17-point development blueprint for the state ahead of the 2027 general elections as well as inauguration of APC Campaign Council.

Speaking on the theme, ‘We are Well Able’, the Leader of APC in the state Pastor Eno said the theme of the campaign was drawn from the scriptures in Numbers 13: 20.

According to the governor, his administration has pursued peace and political reconciliation in the last three years and deserved continuity.

“Three years down the roll, we have pursued peace and political reconciliations which helped the administration to achieve more and consolidate for the second term.

“Arise 2.0 is the continuation of what we have done in the first term.

“Next stage is building a productive economy, strengthen business environment, encourage entrepreneuers and attract investors,” the governor stated.

He urged members of the campaign council to approach their responsibilities with humility, diligence and integrity. “Let our campaign be issue based anchored on human dignity

“We are well able to confront challenges of tomorrow, build our economy, create jobs and transform our tourism potential economic opportunities.”

Presenting his manifesto to party supporters, the governor expanded the Arise Agenda to 17 points development blueprint tagged, ‘Arise 2.0’ cutting across agriculture , rural development, infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, maritime development, among other sectors of the economy.

Eno gave details as captured in the Uyo New Development Master Plan to include expansion of Ibom Plaza with flyover at the centre of Uyo city, adding that “all developments in Akwa Ibom State would be anchored on unity of the state.”

“I encourage you to vote President Bola Tinubu, Senator Godswill Akpabio and myself to bring these developments to our dear state.

“This Arise 2.0, is the development plan for our people and I unveil it to glory of God.”

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said he was shocked of the development plans by the incumbent governor and governorship candidate of the party as explained to the people.

Akpabio assured residents of the state that Pastor Eno would win his second term considering the development plans he has for his people

“If Pastor Eno can embarked on these projects in the first term how much would he execute in second term?

“In all these projects, the one that endeared me most is the education of our children and human capital development to build our people for the future

“Vote Pastor Umo Eno, vote President Bola Tinubu to achieve the two million votes to be harvested for Tinubu come February 2027.”