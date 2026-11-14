Federal Ministry of Finance’s Draft Nigeria Economic Policy Framework: Can It Deliver More Than Another Document?

By Ugo Inyama

A government can improve its accounts while families struggle to balance theirs. Investment announcements can increase while businesses face high operating costs. Economic indicators can strengthen before citizens experience meaningful relief.

The challenge of economic policy is to connect these realities: to turn stability into opportunity, stronger revenue into effective services and reform into better living standards.

That should be the central test of the Federal Ministry of Finance’s draft Nigeria Economic Policy Framework.

The consultation, which opened on October 26 and closes on November 27, proposes enduring principles, decision rules and performance measures for economic policymaking across successive administrations. It remains a draft, open to public comment.

The initiative deserves serious engagement. Businesses benefit from predictable policies. Households need confidence that the costs of reform have been considered. Public institutions need clear responsibilities and consistent standards against which their performance can be assessed.

The question is whether this framework will establish those disciplines in practice.

One of its strongest proposals is a Policy Impact Statement for every major economic intervention. This would examine the evidence, available alternatives, distributional effects, fiscal implications, implementation capacity, performance indicators and exit conditions. The draft also proposes public scorecards and independent reviews.

These provisions could improve government decisions. Their effectiveness, however, depends on when assessments are published, how thoroughly they are scrutinised and what happens when officials disregard them.

Except in clearly defined emergencies, impact statements should appear before implementation. Citizens and businesses need an opportunity to examine assumptions and raise concerns while changes remain possible.

The final framework should also define a major intervention carefully. Budgetary cost is only one consideration. A regulatory restriction may cost government little while substantially increasing expenses for businesses and consumers. The number of people affected and the severity of the consequences should also determine the level of scrutiny.

Oil revenue illustrates why this matters.

Additional receipts can finance investment, reduce debt, settle outstanding obligations or strengthen savings. But temporary gains can also encourage commitments that become difficult to sustain when prices or production decline.

A sound framework should require government to distinguish exceptional receipts from dependable income. It should explain how additional resources will be used, disclose the risks and identify the benefits citizens should expect.

The same approach should apply to tax incentives and industrial protection. Support should have a clear economic purpose, measurable outcomes and a review date. Where benefits fail to materialise, government should be prepared to revise or withdraw it.

Consistency must nevertheless leave room for democratic choice.

Future administrations should retain the authority to change policies in response to evidence, public preferences and economic circumstances. The lasting obligation should be to justify decisions transparently and assess their consequences.

Any legislation arising from the framework should therefore strengthen standards of evidence, consultation, disclosure and evaluation. It should avoid making one administration’s preferred economic choices unnecessarily difficult to reconsider.

Emergency flexibility is also essential. Government may sometimes need to act quickly. In such cases, it should publish the justification, estimated cost, duration and arrangements for subsequent review. Extensions should require fresh evidence.

Digital governance can help make these requirements workable.

Each major intervention should have an accessible public record connecting its assessment, budget, responsible institution, implementation milestones and evaluation findings. Consistent identifiers would make it easier to follow a policy from approval through expenditure to results.

Public dashboards should be supported by downloadable data, clear methodologies and revision histories. Researchers and journalists must be able to examine the evidence behind official conclusions. Personal information, particularly that of vulnerable beneficiaries, should remain protected.

Independent scrutiny is equally important. Statistical measurement, financial audit and policy evaluation perform different functions. Their responsibilities should be explicit, and the institutions involved should have the authority and resources to publish findings without undue interference.

The framework must also specify what follows when an institution fails to comply. Published corrective action plans, responsible officials and deadlines would provide a practical starting point.

Ultimately, household welfare should carry substantial weight in assessing economic performance.

Growth, revenue and investment are important foundations. Progress must also be visible in purchasing power, employment quality, poverty reduction and access to functioning schools, healthcare and other essential services.

Where reliable data permit, national results should be broken down to show differences across regions and population groups. An improving average can conceal persistent hardship.

Implementation will require clear ownership, adequate capacity and realistic milestones. Existing reporting systems should be strengthened, with states and local governments involved within their constitutional responsibilities.

The consultation offers an early opportunity to demonstrate that approach. The Ministry should explain how public submissions influenced the final framework.

Nigeria needs economic rules that improve decisions and make results easier to verify. The framework’s value will become clear when its standards shape everyday government practice and when citizens across the country begin to experience the benefits.

*Ugo Inyama

Executive Director

African Digital Governance Centre

www.africandgc.org⁠

Ugo@africandgc.org⁠