Pharmacy Academy Urges Nigeria to Prioritize Health Security, Local Drug Production

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy has called for increased investment in pharmaceutical research, local medicine production and technological innovation to strengthen Nigeria’s health security and reduce vulnerabilities in the supply of essential medicines.

The academy said the country must move beyond dependence on imported medicines and critical pharmaceutical technologies by building a resilient, self-reliant pharmaceutical industry capable of responding to emerging health challenges.

The President and Chairman, Governing Council of the academy, Prof. Lere Baale, stated this ahead of its 2026 annual general meeting and investiture of new fellows, scheduled for November 16 and 17 in Lagos.

Baale said Nigeria’s health security cannot be separated from its economic independence and scientific capabilities, stressing the need for a coordinated national approach to pharmaceutical development.

In a statement signed by the Secretary-General, Lekan Asuni, the president expressed the organisation’s believe that national health security must become a strategic priority amid increasing healthcare demands, emerging infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance and challenges in medicine supply.

He said the forthcoming gathering would examine how Nigeria could harness pharmaceutical knowledge, research, scientific innovation, technology and regulatory excellence to develop a more equitable and sustainable healthcare system.

Baale added that the academy would continue to promote collaboration among government, academic institutions, pharmaceutical manufacturers, regulatory agencies, healthcare professionals and development partners to translate scientific knowledge into improved health outcomes.

The event, themed, ‘Pharmacy for National Health Security: Advancing Innovation, Medicine Sovereignty and Sustainable Healthcare’, will feature a keynote address by the World Health Organisation Representative and Head of Mission in Nigeria, Dr. Pavel Ursu on November 17.

The two-day programme will also feature the investiture of new fellows into the academy in recognition of their professional achievements, scholarship, leadership, innovation and contributions to pharmacy and society.

Baale described the fellowship as a responsibility that should inspire professionals to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He said, “Fellowship of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy is not simply an honour to be received; it is a responsibility to be discharged. Our Fellows must be architects of solutions, champions of innovation, mentors of future generations and courageous voices for policies that improve the health and well-being of Nigerians.”

The academy said the admission of new fellows would strengthen its role in promoting scientific advancement, professional standards and evidence-based policies on national health and development.

The AGM will hold on November 16, at 11am at the Business School Netherlands, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. Participation is restricted to academy fellows.

The investiture ceremony and keynote address will hold on November 17, at the Old Great Hall, College of Medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

The ceremony is open to the public, including policymakers, healthcare administrators, pharmaceutical industry executives, researchers, professional associations, development partners and media organisations.