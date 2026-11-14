ADC-PCC Demands Withdrawal of Tinubu’s ‘All Is Fair in Politics’ Remark, Warns Against Political Violence

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to publicly withdraw his “All Is Fair in Politics” remark, warning that the statement could fuel political violence, embolden thugs and threaten the nation’s peace and stability ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Council also urged the President to embrace peaceful coexistence by condemning inflammatory statements and alleged acts of violence by some governors and chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ADC-PCC made the demands in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, in which it expressed concern over what it described as the President’s silence on alleged political violence involving members of his party.

It accused the Presidency of adopting a selective approach to condemning political violence by cautioning opposition parties while allegedly shielding those accused of perpetrating violence within the APC.

“President Tinubu cannot claim to desire peace when his own words provide cover for violence.

“‘All Is Fair in Politics’ is not the language of a Head of State. It is the language of political desperation and an open licence for thuggery, ballot snatching, intimidation and bloodshed,” the statement said.

The Council alleged that opposition supporters had been subjected to attacks in different parts of the country, including Edo, Cross River, Gombe, Lagos, Kebbi and Kaduna.

“From Edo to Cross River, Gombe to Lagos, and Kebbi to Kaduna, Nigerians have witnessed attacks on opposition gatherings, destruction of campaign materials and the brutalisation of innocent supporters, allegedly by APC-sponsored thugs.

“Yet, Mr. President has not considered it necessary to call his governors and party members to order,” it added.

The ADC-PCC further faulted the Presidency for what it described as diversionary tactics, alleging that it blamed victims and preached restraint to opposition parties while members of the ruling party were accused of unleashing violence.

It challenged Tinubu to explain why his condemnation of political violence appeared to be directed at opposition parties rather than members of his own political fold.

It asked: “Why has Mr. President refused to condemn APC governors who openly threaten opposition supporters? Why has he remained silent over public incitement by officials of his party? Why is his anger always directed at the opposition and never at those within his own political fold?”

The Council maintained that the ADC remained committed to peaceful and issue-based political engagement, noting that its campaign was focused on addressing Nigeria’s challenges, including hunger, insecurity, unemployment and corruption, as well as what it described as the failures of the Tinubu administration.

It also accused the APC of resorting to violence because it had little to offer Nigerians in terms of credible solutions to the country’s problems.

Consequently, the ADC-PCC outlined three demands: the immediate and public withdrawal of Tinubu’s “All Is Fair in Politics” remark; condemnation and a call to order for APC governors and party officials accused of inciting violence; and a directive to security agencies to protect all Nigerians impartially.

The Council also invoked former President Goodluck Jonathan’s position on political ambition and the sanctity of human life, insisting that no electoral contest should come at the expense of Nigerians’ lives.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. No political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian.

“If former President Goodluck Jonathan could make that profound declaration in 2015, President Tinubu has no excuse not to say so and demonstrate the sincerity of his commitment to peace in 2026.

“The ADC will not be intimidated. We will continue to campaign peacefully, and in 2027, Nigerians will have the opportunity to vote for competence, integrity and a new beginning,” the statement added.