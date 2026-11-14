Elumelu to Deliver Keynote at WOC Justice Summit on Rule of Law, Economic Growth

Wale Igbintade

Renowned entrepreneur and investor, Mr Tony Elumelu, will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 edition of the WOC Justice Summit, where he is expected to examine the role of the rule of law in promoting private sector growth and economic transformation.

According to a statement by Wole Olanipekun & Co., Elumelu’s keynote address is titled, “The Rule of Law as a Catalyst for Private Sector Growth and Economic Transformation”.

Elumelu, a prominent investor and philanthropist, is the immediate past Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Hotels Plc, as well as Chairman-designate of Seplat Energy Plc. He is also a recipient of the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

With investments spanning financial services, power, energy, hospitality, technology and healthcare, Elumelu is expected to examine the relationship between the administration of justice, the protection of economic rights, the prosperity of private enterprises and Nigeria’s broader economic development.

His address will form part of the summit’s broader examination of future possibilities against the backdrop of established legal precedents, as well as the role of lawyers and the justice sector in shaping the nation’s future.

The summit, scheduled for November 19, 2026, at the Body of Benchers’ Complex, Abuja, will also feature the unveiling of a six-volume publication titled Wole Olanipekun Through the Cases by President Bola Tinubu.

With the theme, “From Precedent to Possibility: The Lawyer’s Role in Shaping the Next Fifty Years of Justice, Democracy and Public Trust”, the summit will bring together eminent speakers to examine the evolving role of the legal profession in protecting commerce, strengthening democratic institutions, advancing justice and safeguarding the rule of law.

The event is expected to attract leading policymakers and decision-makers across the three arms of government at both federal and state levels.

An initiative of Wole Olanipekun & Co., the WOC Justice Summit is conceived as a platform for generating ideas and fostering discussions on ways to strengthen justice delivery.

The six-volume publication, Wole Olanipekun Through the Cases, features analyses and commentaries on landmark cases involving the firm’s founder, Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN, spanning his 50-year legal career since his call to the Nigerian Bar in 1976.