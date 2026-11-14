NMDPRA Seeks Effective Collaboration in Movement of Petroleum Products in S’ South 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has called for effective collaboration in the movement of petroleum products.

NMDPRA also sought for vigilance and adherence to established operational standards in the region.

The South South Regional Coordinator of NMDPRA, Mr Ibrahim Dimowo, made the call on Thursday during the ‘Technical Working Committee (TWC) Trucks-in-Transit 2nd Road Show’ safety sensitisation programme held in Warri.

Dimowo said that the programme would build upon the successes and lessons learned from its maiden edition held in Lagos State.

He added that the road show would further help deepen safety awareness among operators and drivers within the South-south region.

“The programme is designed to provide practical knowledge on defensive driving, hazard recognition, fatigue management, fire prevention, spill containment and journey management planning.

“It will also help to provide tanker integrity standards, emergency response actions and regulatory expectations for petroleum transportation,” he said.

Dimowo said that the programme was aimed at reflecting on the collective commitment to improving safety standards in the transportation of petroleum products across the country.

The coordinator noted that the movement of petroleum products remained a critical component of Nigeria’s energy security and economic development.

He said that the development posed serious concerns that required a collective effort to address.

“I wish to specially acknowledge the dedication and contributions of members of the Technical Working Committee on Trucks-in-Transit.

“Through your tireless efforts, the committee has continued to champion initiatives aimed at reducing road tanker accidents, strengthening preventive measures, enhancing emergency preparedness and response capabilities within the downstream petroleum industry.

“Your contributions have undoubtedly supported the protection of lives, property and the environment while fostering greater stakeholder collaboration in achieving our shared safety objectives,” he said.

Dimowo also commended the tanker drivers and transport operators, noting that their daily responsibilities had placed them at the forefront of product distribution across the country.

“Every safe trip completed is a testament to your commitment to protecting lives and preserving the integrity of the petroleum supply chain,” he said.

Dimowo appealed for effective collaboration to build a safety culture where every journey “begins safely, progresses safely and ends safely”.

He expressed confidence that the knowledge gained from the engagement would further strengthen collective efforts towards preventing incidents and ensuring safer roads for all users.

National President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Yusuf Othman, said the association was in full support of the Trucks-In-Transit innovative.

Othman, who was represented by the General Manager (Administration) of the association, Mr. Atiku Ahmed, said that safety awareness on the roads was a shared responsibility of the drivers, transport owners, regulators and the communities.

“We are not bystanders in this effort, our members own the tankers, employ the drivers and bear the consequences when things go wrong.

“Every tanker crash is therefore more than a statistic, it is a human tragedy that affects families, businesses and communities,” he said.

Othman quoted the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to have stated that between January and September 2026, 7,156 road crashes were recorded.

“The FRSC Corps Marshal announced on Monday that a total of 7,156 road crashes was recorded, while 3,445 death and 22,292 injuries recorded nationwide in the period under review,” he said.

The national president of NARTO said that the alarming tragedy was a pointer that the issues of tanker safety must never be treated as optional.

“However, the FRSC reported a 61.29 per cent reduction in tanker and trailer- related fatalities in 2025. This shows that sustained cooperation can save lives and we must keep building on the progress,” he said.

Othman said that NARTO recognised safety as a fundamental responsibility of its members, while focusing on drivers’ training and awareness, compliance before and after loading, speed limit devices, preventive test and public enlightenment.

While urging members to obey speed limit and proper rest, Othman advised the public to keep a safe distance from crash or leaking tanker.

He reaffirmed the association’s commitment to the Truck-in-Transit programme and the shared goal of eliminating tanker accident and explosion on the roads.

In his presentation, the Assistant Corps Marshal Operations of the FRSC, Dr. Omiko Godwin, said that safety was a shared responsibility involving the drivers and regulators.

Godwin, who spoke on the topic: ‘Staying alive on the highway: Defensive driving, fatigue and hazards awareness for tanker drivers,’ said that tanker driving required higher standard of professionalism.

According to him, the product they coveyed had higher risk of rollover, adding: “Any ignition can cause fire outbreak, therefore, professional competence is required.

“You must know your route, be discipline before the wheel and see every other road user as a mad man. Look ahead and be focused, create space between you and the next vehicle because brake can fail.

“The product does not worth the life of anybody, not even a beggar. Tannker drivers should remember that they have families, therefore, they should take every caution to ensure they arrive safely,” he said.

Godwin attributed 90 per cent of crashes involving tanker drivers to over speeding and fatigue.

“A tanker on the road must have two drivers.

A tired driver is an unsafe driver, therefore, operators should provide a relief driver so that when one is tired, the other driver will take over,” Godwin said.

He advised drivers to also check the condition of their vehicle before embarking on a journey.

The National President of Petroleum Owners Association of Nigeria, Dr. Billy Gills-Harry, said that the downstream operators could significantly reduce tankers risk accident through proactive and preventive measures.

Gills-Harry spoke on the topic: ‘From response to prevention: Practical measures to reduce tanker discharge at retail outlets accidents.’

“The transition from response to prevention requires disciplined operation, continuous training, strong supervision, improved infrastructure, modern technology and unwavering commitment to safety at every retail outlets,” he said.

The National Assistant Secretary of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (NUPENG branch), Mr. Emmanuel Omokero, who spoke on behalf of the participants, thanked the organisers of the event.

“This is the first time we are seeing this type of training in Warri, we are grateful. Before now, we have warned our drivers that no truck should drive at night, if you are tired, rest before you embark on your journey,” he said.

Delta Coordinator of NMDPRA, Mr. Godwin Ikomi, on his part, said that the sensitisation programme would be sustained.

The event was attended by representatives of government agencies, security and emergency response organisations, tanker drivers, petroleum marketers, depot operators, truck owners among others.