Archbishop Kaigama to Nigerian Navy: Submarines Alone Do Not Guarantee Victory

.Decries epileptic power supply in Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Rev. Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, has told the Nigerian Navy that submarines alone cannot guarantee victory over the enemies of the state.

He said military weapons and equipment must be complemented by divine intervention and spiritual strength from Almighty God.

Kaigama spoke during the dedication of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, under the Directorate of Chaplaincy Services (Roman Catholic), at Admiralty Estate, Asokoro, Abuja.

He said, “Your strength does not come solely from your training, discipline, weapons or professional competence. All the weapons you have, including submarines and other equipment used in warfare, are important, but they cannot save you.

“A person can be physically strong and professionally accomplished yet spiritually weak.

“You may know how to handle a bomb or launch a missile capable of travelling great distances to destroy targets, but you can still be spiritually weak.

“That is why we constantly remind ourselves of the importance of spiritual strength. We have priests here to support you, so let us make the best use of this opportunity.”

He added, “In the second reading, St Paul reminds us that when we share in the one bread and the one cup, we become one body in Christ. This is particularly significant for the Nigerian Navy, where unity, teamwork, loyalty and mutual trust are indispensable.

“Remove these values, and there is no Navy. Without unity, loyalty, teamwork and mutual trust, you cannot have a Navy.

“The same applies to the priesthood. Without these qualities, there can be no effective priesthood.”

In his homily, the Catholic Archbishop also decried the epileptic power supply in the country.

According to him, “NEPA will always strike. No matter how well prepared you are, NEPA knows how to attack. I was therefore surprised that it also affects you. I thought it only troubled us civilians. Mighty NEPA, when will you be able to provide us with uninterrupted electricity for 24 hours?

“We hope that one day this will become possible. We pray so, and we appeal to our leaders to make it happen. Even in smaller countries I have visited recently, such as Equatorial Guinea, São Tomé and Príncipe and other places, people enjoy a stable electricity supply. Why should Nigeria be an exception?

“Anyway, that is not what brought me here. I am speaking because elections are approaching. Perhaps there is a politician here who will hear what I am saying and convey the message. If they are not here, may God speak directly to their hearts so that they will do what is necessary.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, said the Nigerian Navy recognises that the strength of any fighting force lies not only in its ships, weapons and operational capabilities but also in the character, discipline, resilience and moral conviction of its personnel.

Represented by the Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Adedokun Siyanbade, the CNS noted that while military training prepares the body and mind for battle, faith strengthens the human spirit to confront adversity with courage, integrity and hope.

He said, “It is with this understanding that the Nigerian Navy continues to support the spiritual and moral development of its personnel and their families, irrespective of religious affiliation.

“The dedication of this church is therefore a visible expression of our commitment to the overall welfare of our officers, ratings and their families.

“It is also a testament to the religious harmony, mutual respect and unity that remain essential to our identity as a professional fighting force.”