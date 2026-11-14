Katung Woos Hausa Christians for Tinubu, Sani, Says Kaduna Has Moved Beyond Divisive Politics



John Shiklam in Kaduna



Senator Sunday Katung, representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, has declared that the era of divisive politics in Kaduna State was over, saying what remains is politics of development and inclusion.

A statement by spokesperson to Katung, Joseph Midat, in Kaduna yesterday, said the senator spoke on Thursday in Zaria at a town hall meeting with members of the Hausa Christian community and other stakeholders in Kaduna North Senatorial District.



Katung urged the community to support President Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the 2027 general elections.

He said the administrations of Tinubu and Sani had demonstrated commitment to inclusive governance by ensuring that no community was left behind.



Katung said, “Fairness, justice, and inclusion would remain the guiding principles of APC candidates, urging the youths to remain united, peaceful and politically active.”

The senator described the numerical strength of the youths as a significant asset to the party’s electoral fortunes and pledged to continue to champion their cause.

He also promised to work with other political leaders to attract development projects, appointments, and economic opportunities to their communities.



“There is no division, no discrimination, and no going back. The era of politics of division is over, and what remains is politics of development, inclusion, and victory for all,” Katung said.

He urged the Hausa Christian community to take ownership of the APC’s political project by mobilising support at polling units, wards, and local government areas to ensure victory for Tinubu, Sani and other APC candidates.



He described the 2027 election as an opportunity for Kaduna State to demonstrate its commitment to unity, peace, progress, and continuity.



Also, speaking at the event, Sani’s running for the 2027 election, Jerry Adams, commended Katung for organising the meeting and appreciated the stakeholders for their support.



He highlighted interventions by the federal and state governments, including the establishment of federal institutions, skills acquisition centres across the three senatorial districts, a military cantonment, free compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and the recruitment and training of more than 1,000 Forest Guards.



Adams also acknowledged federal appointments secured by Kaduna indigenes and urged the community to sustain its support for the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.



Nigeria also recorded an increase in confirmed Lassa fever cases in epidemiological week 44 of 2026, with infections rising from nine in the previous week to 13, while four additional deaths were reported.



The disease intervention centre had confirmed the Ebola infection on October 20, 2026 after the patient’s blood samples tested positive at the Abuja Reference Laboratory.

After receiving preliminary treatment at an undisclosed private hospital in Abuja, she and her husband were subsequently medically evacuated to Switzerland via an air ambulance on October 26, 2026.

Addressing journalists in his office in Abuja yesterday, NCDC Director General, Dr. Jide Idris, said the Swiss authorities have announced the recovery and discharge of the woman after testing negative

He said index case tested negative after receiving treatment in an isolation facility in Switzerland.



Meanwhile, the NCDC in its latest Lassa Fever Situation Report covering October 26 to November 1, disclosed that 179 suspected cases were recorded during the week, alongside 13 confirmed infections and four confirmed deaths.



The new infections were reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba and Nasarawa states, bringing the number of states affected by confirmed cases since the beginning of the year to 26.



According to the report, the disease has spread across 122 local government areas (LGAs) nationwide, with a cumulative 8,968 suspected cases, 1,186 confirmed cases and 278 deaths recorded between epidemiological weeks one and 44.



The cumulative Case Fatality Rate (CFR) currently stands at 23.4 per cent, compared with 18.3 per cent recorded during the corresponding period in 2025, when 177 deaths were reported from 966 confirmed cases.



The NCDC noted that 87 per cent of all confirmed infections this year came from five states, namely Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo and Benue.



Ondo accounted for the highest proportion of confirmed cases at 37 per cent, followed by Bauchi with 23 per cent, Taraba 12 per cent, Edo 10 per cent and Benue five per cent. The remaining 13 per cent were reported across 21 other states.



The report identified people aged between 21 and 30 years as the most affected age group, although confirmed cases were recorded among individuals aged between one and 93 years. The median age was 31 years.



It, however, noted that no new healthcare worker was infected during the reporting week.



Despite fluctuations in weekly infections, the rising cumulative deaths and fatality rate have continued to raise concerns about early diagnosis, access to treatment and the country’s capacity to contain the disease.



The NCDC identified late presentation of patients at health facilities as one of the major challenges contributing to the high fatality rate. Other challenges include the high cost of treatment, poor health-seeking behaviour, inadequate environmental sanitation, low public awareness and infections among healthcare workers.



The agency also reported a shortage of laboratory reagents at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital testing centre, a development that could affect timely diagnosis.



In its response efforts, the NCDC said it had deployed national rapid response teams to seven high-burden states, strengthened surveillance and contact tracing, trained frontline healthcare workers and supported laboratory analysis to facilitate prompt diagnosis and treatment.



It also disclosed that a 30-day healthcare worker protection plan had been developed to reduce infections among frontline medical personnel, while states were being encouraged to strengthen community engagement and prevention activities.



The agency urged healthcare workers to maintain a high level of suspicion for Lassa fever, ensure timely referral and treatment of suspected cases, and adhere strictly to infection prevention and control procedures.



It also called on Nigerians to maintain clean environments, store food in tightly covered containers, dispose of waste properly and eliminate conditions that encourage rodents to inhabit homes.



Lassa fever is a viral disease primarily transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.



The public was advised to seek medical attention promptly when experiencing symptoms such as fever, weakness and headache, particularly where there is a history of possible exposure. Unexplained bleeding is also a warning sign requiring urgent medical evaluation.



The NCDC stressed that early detection, prompt treatment and collective responsibility remain critical to preventing further infections and deaths.