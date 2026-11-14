NDLEA Arrests 281 Suspects, Seizes 316kg Drugs in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Rivers State Command has arrested 281 suspected drug offenders and seized 316.152 kilogrammes of narcotic and psychotropic substances in four months.

The state Commander of the agency, Offor Kenneth Onyeso, disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing on the Command’s activities between July and October, adding that 238 males and 43 females were among those arrested.

The NDLEA commander said the seizures comprised 288.695kg of narcotic substances and 27.457kg of psychotropic drugs.

He further disclosed that the command filed 74 cases in court during the period under review and secured 54 convictions, while 276 cases remained pending.

On its drug rehabilitation and counselling activities, the commander said 17 persons were admitted into the agency’s rehabilitation facility, while 143 others received brief intervention services.

He added that 277 persons underwent drug integrity tests, while the command conducted 48 enlightenment and advocacy programmes across schools, communities, workplaces, markets, non-governmental organisations and religious institutions, reaching 150,942 people.

The commander, however, raised concerns over the increasing use of minors by drug dealers to perpetrate drug-related offences.

He said dealers were recruiting children between the ages of 12 and 16, believing that their involvement could shield them from prosecution.

“Drug dealers are now in the habit of using minors, people from the age of 12 to 16, to commit various drug offences, believing that when they are arrested, they may not be prosecuted,” he warned.

He urged parents and guardians to pay closer attention to their children, adding, “People should speak to their children before other people will speak to them.”

The NDLEA boss identified Abuja Dam in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Area as major drug hotspots in the state, disclosing that the command carried out raids in the areas and made significant arrests and seizures.

He said the operations, including those at Abuja Dam and Abonnema Wharf, received support from sister security agencies, including the Nigerian Navy, Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The commander also expressed concern over the circulation of high-grade cannabis varieties, tramadol and methamphetamine, popularly known locally as “Mkpurumini” in Rivers State.

On preparations for the forthcoming elections, he said the command had intensified raids on identified black spots allegedly used to mobilise hoodlums capable of disrupting the electoral process.

He disclosed that weapons recovered during some of the operations had been handed over to the appropriate security agency.

The commander commended members of the public for providing intelligence that had assisted the agency in arresting suspects and recovering illicit substances.

He urged residents to continue reporting suspicious drug-related activities through the command’s official communication channels, assuring that informants’ identities would be protected.