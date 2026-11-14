2027: Kwara NDC Guber Candidate, Ajia, Pledges N120,000 Minimum Wage to Workers 

.PDP Kwara south senatorial candidate, Popoola, promises to tackle insecurity, infrastructure deficit



Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kwara State for next year’s general elections, Prof. Abdulmumin Ajia, has said that his administration would introduce a minimum wage of N120,000 for workers in the state public service if elected as the next governor of the state.

While the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kwara South Senatorial district in Kwara State for 2027 polls, Hon. Saheed Popoola, yesterday, pledged to prioritise security, infrastructure, agriculture, youth empowerment and healthcare if elected during the polls.





Prof. Ajia also proposed a system-driven administration anchored on accountability, institutional efficiency and reduced government expenditure.

Ajia made the submissions yesterday during an engagement organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kwara State Council, under its ‘News Keg’ series with governorship candidates, held at the chapel’s secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital.

The university don said his proposed administration would prioritise strong and predictable government institutions rather than concentrate governance around an individual.



He stressed that improved public sector efficiency, reduced wastage and strategic partnerships with the private sector would help generate resources for workers’ welfare and development.

He argued that state governments should have the flexibility to determine workers’ salaries according to their financial capacity, provided they did not pay below the minimum wage prescribed by the federal government.

“The federal government can just give minimum wage so that in Nigeria, we cannot pay less than N120,000. If I want to pay N200,000, that’s my business, if I can pay it,” Ajia said.

He criticised what he described as excessive federal control over wage administration, maintaining that states should be allowed to determine their remuneration structures within their financial capabilities.

The NDC candidate also expressed readiness to challenge existing regulatory arrangements through legal means where necessary, arguing that constitutional responsibilities of state governments should be respected.

Explaining his proposed governance model, Ajia said his administration would introduce clearly defined responsibilities, measurable performance targets and specific timelines across ministries, departments and agencies to ensure accountability in public service delivery.

“What’s going to make the future government different is that I’m going to invest in systems.



“I don’t want to build the government around myself. I want to build the government around predictable systems,” he stated.

Using the process of obtaining government licences as an example, he said applications should be processed within stipulated periods, with appropriate sanctions for public officials who fail to meet established deadlines without reasonable justification.

He added that civil servants would be assigned clear responsibilities and measurable expectations similar to the private sector where employees are assessed based on their ability to deliver agreed targets within specified timelines.

According to him, building a government around functional institutions rather than personalities would strengthen accountability, improve service delivery and create a more predictable environment for businesses and residents.

Earlier, the Chairman of the News Keg Committee, Ibrahim Alege, represented by a former chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mallam Abdulhakeem Garba, challenged governorship candidates in the state to move beyond political slogans and campaign promises by presenting practical and achievable plans for addressing Kwara’s development challenges.

Alege said the News Keg initiative was established to provide a platform for direct interaction between journalists and public figures, allowing political actors to explain their programmes and respond to questions on issues affecting the people.

He stressed that with the 2027 governorship election approaching, voters deserved to know not only what candidates intended to achieve but also how they planned to translate their promises into measurable results.

“Beyond political slogans and campaign promises, the people deserve to know what each candidate intends to do differently, how they plan to achieve their objectives and how their proposed policies will address the challenges confronting the state,” he said.

He urged Ajia and other governorship hopefuls to provide detailed explanations of their proposed policies, particularly in critical sectors such as security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, employment generation and economic development.

The News Keg chairman also emphasised the responsibility of journalists to hold political actors accountable through professional, fair and objective engagement, noting that questions from reporters would be guided by public interest.

“News Keg is not a political platform for endorsing any candidate or party. It is an independent media engagement initiative that provides equal opportunity for political actors to communicate their ideas to the people,” he added.

The Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Alhaji Biola Azeez, also acknowledged Ajia’s presence at the engagement.

The News Keg series is an initiative of the Kwara State Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ designed to bring journalists and influential public figures together to discuss issues of public interest, particularly as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kwara South Senatorial district in Kwara State for 2027 polls, Hon. Popoola, a former Chairman of Offa Local Government Area made the pledge yesterday during the News Keg Engagement Series at the Correspond Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin.

He outlined his agenda for the district, noting that the deteriorating security situation and inadequate infrastructure had continued to undermine economic development and residents’ well-being.

He said his 27 years of political experience had equipped him with the knowledge and capacity to address the challenges facing the people.

The candidate, who described himself as a grassroots politician, said he joined the PDP because of his conviction that the party had greater concern for the welfare of the masses.

He expressed concern over the increasing cases of kidnapping in Kwara South, noting that residents could no longer move freely or go to their farms without fear of attacks.

He recalled that communities in the district were previously relatively safe, adding that the current situation had created fear among farmers and other residents.

Popoola said security would be his first priority, promising to facilitate stronger collaboration between communities and security agencies.

He said he would replicate the neighbourhood watch initiative he established while serving as a local government chairman, which he described as effective in maintaining security in his area.

According to him, the initiative will involve youths, Fulani residents and other community stakeholders, with members properly equipped and registered with the government.

He added that he would also deploy his personal resources to support the initiative, stressing that local residents understood their communities better than security personnel deployed from other parts of the country.

Popoola, a two-term member of the State House of Assembly, said he would use his legislative position to lobby the federal and state governments and relevant agencies to address security and infrastructure challenges in the district.

On infrastructure, Popoola lamented the poor condition of roads linking communities in the district, particularly the Iloffa-Ekiti axis.

He pledged to lobby relevant federal agencies for the rehabilitation and construction of major roads, including the Ilorin-Omu-Aran-Egbe and Ajase-Offa routes.

He explained that lobbying was an important responsibility of legislators, adding that senators could facilitate development projects through effective engagement with government institutions.

Popoola, who said he had served as a local government chairman, commissioner and member of the Kwara State House of Assembly twice, described experience as essential in effective representation.

He also said he served as Secretary of the Governing Council of Kwara State Polytechnic between 2003 and 2007.

The candidate further identified agriculture as a major economic opportunity for the district, given its vast arable land.

He, however, stressed that addressing insecurity was necessary to enable farmers to return to their farms and boost food production.

He expressed concern that kidnapping had disrupted farming activities, worsened food insecurity and exposed rural communities to economic hardship.

Popoola narrated an incident in Isanlu-Isin where a farmer and his two children were reportedly abducted, saying he contributed N2 million towards efforts to secure their release.

He alleged that the community had struggled to raise the ransom demanded by the kidnappers, while the local government contributed N50,000.

He also alleged that another kidnapping incident involving a father and his two children occurred in Oro, calling on the state government to explain its efforts to address insecurity in the district.

The PDP candidate urged the media to give adequate attention to security challenges in rural communities, noting that several incidents were not being reported.

On youth development, he said unemployment and lack of empowerment opportunities could expose young people to criminal activities.

He pledged to promote employment and empowerment programmes to engage youths and discourage their involvement in criminal activities.

Popoola also promised to establish an office in each of the local government areas in Kwara South to improve communication and facilitate effective representation.

He said the offices would serve as collection centres for complaints and development needs from the 83 wards in the senatorial district.

According to him, each ward will have a legislative aide who will collate reports and forward them through liaison officers at the local government level.

On healthcare, Popoola promised to facilitate improvements in the health sector, particularly the rehabilitation and revitalisation of non-functional cottage hospitals across the district.

He said effective representation required a legislator who remained accessible and responsive to the needs of constituents.

“I am going to be a listening senator. I will make myself available at all times,” he said.

Popoola urged residents to consider candidates’ experience, competence and track records rather than being swayed solely by financial inducements during elections.