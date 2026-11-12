The Fight for Africa’s Stomach Health Begins In Lusaka as O’Morain, Yamaoka, Leja Lead the Charge

Helicobacter pylori is silent, widespread, and deadly, fuelling ulcers and gastric cancer across Africa. Now the continent is fighting back as world-leading experts are converging on Lusaka to rewrite the battle plan. Writes MARY NNAH

For millions of Africans, a silent bacteria is quietly destroying stomach health, causing ulcers and fuelling gastric cancer. Yet the guidelines used to fight it were never built for Africa.That is why the world’s leading experts are heading to Lusaka, to launch a battle plan made in Africa, for Africa.

A Silent Bacteria Ravaging Africa

Africa is rising in a fierce battle against Helicobacter pylori, the silent stomach bacteria behind ulcers and gastric cancer.For millions across the continent, H. pylori is not just an infection. It is a daily threat to stomach health, a driver of chronic pain, ulcers, and a major risk factor for gastric cancer. Yet for years, the fight against it has been fought with borrowed tools.Medical experts recognized that existing international medical guidelines failed to account for Africa’s distinct socioeconomic realities such as limited local funding, poor health care access and underdeveloped diagnostic infrastructure.That failure is the core issue driving the 2nd African Helicobacter Pylori and Microbiota International Scientific Conference in Lusaka, Zambia.

Lusaka Becomes The War-Room

Global Professors, Prof. Emeritus Colm O’Morain and Prof. Yoshio Yamaoka lead a world-class charge to speak at the conference. The two-day war-room conference will hold at the Grand Palace Hotel Lusaka, Zambia from November 27 to 28, 2026.

Prof. Colm O’ Morain, renowned Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the Trinity College Dublin & Tallagent University Hospital Ireland, is the keynote speaker and will be speaking on “The next 40 years of H. pylori – Opportunities & Challenges.”

Another globally renowned Physician, Microbiologist & research specialist in Helicobacter /gastro cancer pathogens, Prof. Yoshio Yamaoka will be speaking on “Collaborative Research in Africa: Current Progress & Future Perspective, while Prof. Marcis Leja will be speaking on “Gastric Cancer Prevention Initiatives in Europe”.

“The President, AHMSG, Prof. Mashiko Setshedi in a press release said the international conference will also feature, good will messages from Prof. Peter Malfertheiner, President, ZAGAN, Prof. Kelly, Richen Symposium, oral presentations, panel discussions, award/prize presentations for best oral presentation, AHMSG Presidential handover and AHMSG Board Members meeting.

Built In Africa, For Africa

The African Helicobacter & Microbiota Study Group was established and launched in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2022 through a series of collaborative steps to tackle the specific challenges of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infections and gastric health across the African Continent.

Prof. Stella Smith, a Director of Research at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) and prominent microbiologist, spearheaded the initiative and was appointed the founding President.

The Group was built to create tailored continent specific guidelines for diagnosing, preventing and treating H. pylori infections to ultimately reduce related conditions like stomach ulcers and gastric cancer.It was formed as an international coalition originally bringing together leading medical scholars and board members across multiple African countries including Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Senegal and Tanzania. However, the Group has expanded with additional three countries such as Zambia, Namibia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Innovation That Must Reach Patients

Richen Medical Sciences, based in China, supported the Group’s official establishment with major sponsorship. According to Dr. Attilio Citrino, the Global Marketing R & D Director, Richen Medical Group, “Medical innovation has real value only when it reaches patients and makes a difference in their lives. Our commitment is not simply to develop advanced diagnostic technologies, but to build meaningful scientific partnerships, share knowledge and support healthcare professionals in improving early diagnosis and disease prevention. We believe that cooperation with the African medical and scientific community represents an important opportunity to advance gastrointestinal healthcare and create lasting benefits for patients.”

Dr. A. Citrino and Mr. S. Jiangs, further emphasized that, “Richen Medical Science Group considers Africa an important region for the development of sustainable scientific and healthcare collaborations. The company aims to strengthen relationships with African medical institutions, universities and healthcare professionals, supporting greater awareness of Helicobacter pylori infection, earlier diagnosis and improved prevention of gastrointestinal diseases, including gastric cancer.

Through scientific cooperation, medical education and access to advanced non-invasive diagnostic technologies, Richen seeks to contribute to the continuous improvement of healthcare services and patient outcomes, promoting a shared vision in which technological progress and medical knowledge work together to improve global health.”

They stressed that Richen Medical Science Group is an international medical technology company headquartered in Beijing, China, founded in 2002 and specialising in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative diagnostic solutions. With a strong focus on gastroenterology, the company has developed extensive expertise in non-invasive diagnostic technologies, particularly the Carbon-13 Urea Breath Test (¹³C-UBT) for the detection of Helicobacter pylori infection.

Its product portfolio includes advanced infrared spectrometry systems and hydrogen and methane breath-testing technologies for the assessment of gastrointestinal disorders. Through its international operations, including its European subsidiary in Italy, Richen is committed to providing reliable, accurate and patient-friendly diagnostic solutions to healthcare professionals worldwide, and that scientific research, technological innovation and international medical cooperation are fundamental pillars of Richen’s development strategy.

The company actively supports clinical research, scientific education and collaboration with leading academic institutions and professional organisations, including its longstanding partnership with the European Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Group (EHMSG).