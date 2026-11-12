Pochettino Set to Replace Carrick at Troubled Man Utd 

Mauricio Pochettino is ready to accept an offer from Manchester United to become their next head coach.

United have opened talks with the Argentine about him potentially replacing Michael Carrick(45), who is expected to be relieved of his duties in the next 48 hours.

Once Carrick’s future is clarified, sources have told BBC Sport that USA manager Pochettino wants to take the job.

US Soccer officials are expecting an official approach from United – and sources have told BBC Sport they have a contingency plan for their manager leaving, which includes a succession plan.

Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Pochettino wants to remain respectful to the US Soccer Federation and will wait for United to make their approach.

The Red Devils would be required to pay $10m (£7.5m) to release Pochettino from his contract, which he only signed in August.

The USA have a two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarter-final against Haiti over the next week.

With confidence over a succession plan, it raises the possibility that Pochettino may not take charge of those games.

On Thursday, US Soccer cancelled planned media with players citing a clash with Veterans Day, though some reports claimed it was to stop the squad being asked about their manager.

Pochettino, 54, is understood to view the prospect of managing United as a serious opportunity, with the expectation being he would accept the job were it formally offered.

United have spoken to the ex-Argentina defender about their managerial position on three previous occasions – when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2018, then in 2022 before the club appointed Erik ten Hag and again when the Dutchman was sacked in 2024.

Carrick’s future at United was top on the agenda of a meeting in Monaco last night expected to be attended by chief executive Omar Berrada, director of football Jason Wilcox and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

United are 18th in the Premier League – inside the relegation zone – after winning just one of their first 10 games and none since August.

It is the club’s lowest position at this stage of a top-flight season since 1986-87, when they were 20th.