  • Thursday, 12th November, 2026

Mbappé, Zidane Fall Apart as France Take on Italy Today

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Kylian Mbappe did not train with the rest of the Le Bleus squad yesterday as France take on Italy in a UEFA Nations League clash today.

Now, reports coming out of Paris have hinted  of a major fall-out between the France Captain and coach Zinedine Zidane.

The French national team have never been known for their fine cohesion and good atmosphere, but now the conflicts seem to have escalated.

There have been reports of a frosty relationship between star strikers Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé for some time now, and now it seems Mbappé has fallen out with his national team coach as well.

According to L’Equipe, this is based on Zidane’s decision to move Mbappé to the left wing during the September training camp, which was allegedly interpreted as a demotion.

Onda Cero journalist Alberto Pereiro reported that the Frenchman did not participate in the national team’s training session on Wednesday either.

According to Pereiro, it is a feeling, and Mbappé was under the supervision of physiotherapists before the national team flew to Italy yesterday evening.

France face Italy tomorrow.

TODAY

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