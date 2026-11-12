  • Thursday, 12th November, 2026

Shaibu Describes Tinubu’s Reward to Flamingos as Bold Statement on Sports, Youth Devt

Featured | 4 seconds ago

The Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for rewarding Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national football team, the Flamingos, with ₦100 million each following their historic FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup victory in Morocco.

The financial packages were officially announced yesterday by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, during a reception for the team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

According to the monetary incentives announced, each of the players is to receive ₦100 million to be held in trust in a designated bank to secure their financial futures. The Head Coach Akeem Busari is to also get  ₦100 million, while the Technical Crew Members get ₦50 million each.

Comrade Philip Shaibu in his reaction to the largesse from the Federal Government described the reward as a bold statement on the value of sports and youth development in Nigeria.

 He noted that the gesture serves as “leadership rewarding excellence” and will inspire grassroots athletes to aim for national recognition.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu in his message to the champions advised them  to maintain their focus, discipline, and role as positive ambassadors for Nigeria as they transition into higher levels of their football careers.

The Flamingos secured their place in history after defeating Japan 3-1 to become the first African team to ever win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup last Saturday in Rabat, Morocco.

Earlier on their arrival to Abuja, the Flamingos were promised a  ₦100million donation by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio in behalf of the Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

The players and officials were also serenaded at a special dinner organised by Premium Trust Bank with promises of Naira rain to follow.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.