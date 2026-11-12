MUTFWANG’S METRO BUS INITIATIVE

The Tin City buses provide cushion against rising transportation costs, writes YAKUBU DATI

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plane touches down the Yakubu Gowon International Airport at Heipang and drives into the Jos metropolis, a recurring site he would be seeing is the litany of green buses moving to and fro the roads.

The irony is that as the President views this beautiful site across the landscape, he may feel connected to them as they appear to be on their own though ferrying people across the length and breadth of the metropolis.

But the fact is that the green buses are daily reminders of President Tinubu’s well-thought-out economic reforms in the country which has brought genuine services to the masses.

They form some of the benefits brought about by Governors Caleb Muftwang to alleviate the suffering of the people and lift the living standards of the masses with innovative infrastructural tangibles.

They are direct response to the call made by the President on state governors to justify the unprecedented fiscal inflow to their states with visible development results. Tinubu had said, “We need to do more. Nigerians are still complaining at the grassroots. You, the governors, have to wet the ground and give more dividends of democracy at the grassroots.”

Luckily for Plateau, its Governor did not waste the opportunity of the support by the presidency but has ploughed the resources into what would make meaningful impacts in the lives of people by introducing the Tin City Metro buses which have been serving the people for close to three years now.

Mutfwang’s broader transportation interventions—including restored Lagos–Jos–Abuja flight operations, revitalised rail services, renewed interstate buses and expanded Jos–Abuja transport operations—reinforce a strategy of connectivity, mobility and economic opportunity.

Since the increase in the price of fuel, the Governor reasoned rightly that before the benefits of the reforms would mature to bring in the desired positive effects, people would have to contend with commuting within the metropolis and environs hence initiated the idea of the metro buses to the great delight of the benefiting public.

With fares pegged at ₦200 per trip, the service provides a practical cushion against rising transportation costs. Plateau people are happy theirs is not a case of 49 sitting, 99 standing as Fela would say.

Its 30 modern 50-seater buses, connecting communities across Jos and its environs—including Bukuru, Zawan, Vom, Heipang, Rukuba and JUTH—represent far more than an urban mobility project. They constitute a targeted intervention in the everyday economics of survival.

The Jos–Bukuru corridor illustrates the importance of affordable mass transit in a rapidly expanding urban environment. For commuters navigating busy routes across the metropolitan area, Tin City Metro offers a more affordable alternative to conventional transportation, helping reduce the daily financial burden of movement.

For workers, students, traders and families, every naira saved on transportation is a naira available for food, education, healthcare and other necessities.

In an economy where household budgets are under pressure, affordable mobility becomes an instrument of economic protection and social inclusion.

The initiative’s CCTV security, smart payment systems and reusable digital travel cards further demonstrate that social relief need not come at the expense of modernisation. With nearly 60,000 active cardholders reported, Tin City Metro is evolving into a public transportation platform with significant potential for efficiency, accountability and improved commuter experience.

Politically, the programme illustrates an important distinction between reform as an economic prescription and reform as a lived experience.

While the Federal Government undertakes the difficult task of restructuring the national economy, state governments have a complementary responsibility to cushion immediate hardship and make the benefits of change more accessible.

The political significance is clear: Tinubu’s reforms require governors who can translate national economic objectives into tangible relief at the grassroots and Mutfwang’s Metro Bus initiative demonstrates how state-level governance can help sustain public confidence in a difficult but consequential national transition.

As the President’s visit places Jos, for his presidential campaign, Tin City Metro buses offers a powerful reminder that the success of Renewed Hope will ultimately be measured not only by policy announcements or economic indicators, but by the daily experiences of ordinary Nigerians.

This is because reform and compassion are not competing priorities. They are complementary necessities.

Tin City Metro buses may not dominate the headlines like major infrastructure projects, but its significance lies in the thousands of everyday journeys it facilitates and the economic pressure it helps ease.

It is a quiet safety net for citizens, a practical expression of responsive governance and a reminder that the journey towards restoration and prosperity must carry the people along.

As President Tinubu’s campaign trail berths in Jos on 14th November, 2026, he would be reminded of his similar intervention in Lagos State as the then Governor.

The Presidential crew will see first hand, the impact of the increased revenue in the state as citizens enjoy discounted transportation as they commute daily.

Dati is a former Commissioner of Plateau State