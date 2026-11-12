NIESV Women’s Wing Seeks Bigger Role for Women in Nigeria’s Real Estate Industry

Sunday Okobi





The National Women’s Wing of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has called for greater recognition and participation of women in the real estate industry, saying qualified female professionals can compete favourably with their male counterparts.

The National Coordinator of the Women’s Wing, Alhaja Ibironke Ogun, made the call yesterday at their office in Ikeja, Lagos State, while briefing journalists ahead of a four-day retreat and investiture scheduled for Abeokuta, Ogun State, from November 26 to 29.

Ogun, who described the programme as the first of its kind for the women’s wing, said the initiative was designed to strengthen professional capacity, improve visibility and create more opportunities for women in the real estate sector.

She said the programme with the theme: ‘Women in Real Estate Practice: Challenges, Opportunities and Prospects’, would bring together about 200 to 250 female estate surveyors and valuers from state branches across the country.

According to her, the profession has evolved significantly in terms of female participation, noting that when she entered the profession, women were a small minority.

“I recall when I was about to go into this field. In a class of about 150, we were just five women,” Ogun said.

She, however, noted that the situation had improved, with women now occupying more professional and leadership positions across the industry.

Ogun, who was surrounded by the executive members of the Lagos State chapter of NIESV, including ESV Olutosin Bamigbola, ESV Agbalaye Toyin, and ESV Ganiyat Balogun, said the women’s wing of NIESV would focus on ensuring that qualified female estate surveyors were given equal opportunities to manage projects, secure professional appointments and occupy strategic positions in government and private organisations.

“One of the things we will be doing is to ensure that the right peg is put in the right hole,” she said.

The incoming chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the Institute added that the women’s wing would also seek greater visibility for female-led firms, stressing that women estate surveyors and valuers possessed the same professional competence as their male counterparts.

Beyond gender inclusion, Ogun identified quackery and fraudulent property transactions as major challenges confronting the real estate sector.

She urged members of the public to verify the professional status of estate practitioners before engaging them, warning that patronising unqualified operators could expose property owners and investors to financial losses.

According to her, registered estate surveyors and valuers are required to undergo professional training and examinations and operate within established regulatory and professional frameworks.

She said professional practitioners also operate under approved scales of fees, unlike unqualified operators who may charge arbitrary fees to attract unsuspecting clients.

Ogun explained that estate surveyors and valuers play critical roles beyond property sales, including valuation, property management, feasibility and viability studies, development advisory services and project coordination.

The incoming chairperson said professionals could advise investors on the appropriate use of land and bring together other specialists such as architects, land surveyors and engineers to ensure that property developments deliver value.

“An estate surveyor is trained to do feasibility and viability studies of projects. We give advice on whether a project is viable and feasible and whether it will give value for whatever investment has been put into it,” she said.

On technology, Ogun said the women’s wing would explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies to improve professional practice.

She said although AI would not replace professional judgement, it would serve as an assisted tool for improving efficiency, analysis and service delivery.

Ogun added: “AI and other technologies are not going to be 100 per cent of what we do, but they will be assisted tools that will enhance our job.”

She also disclosed plans to strengthen the profession’s pipeline by introducing more young people, particularly secondary school students, to estate surveying and valuation.

According to her, the NIESV branches across the country would be encouraged to organise career talks in schools to educate students about the profession and its opportunities.

She said the initiative was part of efforts to “catch them young” and ensure that more young people understand the distinction between estate surveying and other professions within the built environment.

Ogun said the four-day retreat would also feature professional lectures, networking and cultural activities, including visits to tourist attractions in Ogun State.

The investiture, scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026, will feature a lecture by the Managing Director of Orange Island, Mrs. Yinka, while other professional women in the built environment are expected to participate.

She said the programme would provide an opportunity for female professionals from across Nigeria to exchange ideas, build capacity and develop strategies for greater participation in the real estate industry.

Ogun urged property owners and investors to patronise registered estate surveyors and valuers, irrespective of gender, to protect their investments and ensure professional accountability.