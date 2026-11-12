Kidnappings: Afenifere Urges S’West Governors to Acquire Modern Weapons for Amotekun

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Afenifere has called on the governors of South-west to acquire modern, high-grade weapons for the Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun, so that its personnel could match the firepower of criminals.

It said the call became imperative following the rising wave of kidnappings in Ogun, Oyo and Osun states, warning that the current security measures are not enough to protect residents.

National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, cited the recent abductions along the Ijebu-Ode–Ibadan Road and at the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Ibadan.

He recalled that last Tuesday, travellers heading to Ibadan from Ijebu-Ode were abducted, with the kidnappers demanding N25 million ransom.

He added that one of the victims, Mr. Dapo, had just completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Edo State.

Ajayi stressed that the attack came weeks after prospective corps members travelling from Ibadan were kidnapped in Imo State on October 1, 2026.

He lamented that the FRIN abduction also followed a similar incident at the same location a few months earlier.

“We are deeply saddened that these disheartening incidents are occurring at all, as they remind us that much still needs to be done to secure the people and ensure their safety,” Ajayi noted.

Though he said the group was relieved that the victims were rescued or released, the recurrence showed how vulnerable the region remained.