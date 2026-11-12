Digital Inclusion: UNHCR, Germany Donate Vehicles to 10 States for Remote, Hard-to-Reach Communities

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





As part of its digital inclusion strategy, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) Nigeria, in partnership with Germany, Wednesday handed over ten digitally-compliant, high-calibre wehicles to ten states of the federation to provide essential documentation services to displaced and remote communities in their states.

The mobile-one-stop Landcruiser (4×4) station wagons with heavy-duty roof racks were handed over in Abuja to representatives of the ten benefitting states, including Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Katsina, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara at a ceremony attended by top government officials, the diplomatic community and development partners, among others.

In his remarks, the UNHCR Representative in Nigeria, Arjun Jain, noted that many Nigerian communities do not have the power to issue documentation on the spot, and consequently, families affected by conflict, displacement and natural disasters do not access essential documentation and services.

He observed that without a National Identity Number (NIN) or a Bank Verification Number (BVN), they are unable to open a bank account, register a SIM, receive any financial assistance, or even be included in the national social register.

According to him, the one-stop mobile units (vehicles) were designed to bridge that gap.

“As we know, the ten principal states receiving these units are entrusted with this supportive caravan, and these are border states that host a large number of displaced communities.

“Each vehicle, as you will see, is equipped with power, laptops, printers and the systems needed to provide biometric documentation services directly to remote communities,” he said, adding that financial inclusion is a critical goal of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Therefore, he pointed out that the initiative reflects the strong vision of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Bernard Doro, through the One Humanitarian, One Policy Response System (OHOPRS), noting that the system, which is quite visionary, brings together humanitarian action, social protection and durable solutions, creating a coordinated pathway from emergency assistance towards stability and self-reliance.

He expressed sincere appreciation to the Government and people of Germany for funding the initiative, and particularly thanked the German Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Stefan Rossel.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Rossel whose country financed the ten digitally-compliant vehicles, underscored the need for bringing essential documentation services to displaced and remote communities.

The diplomat urged the benefitting states of the mobile-one-shop initiative to apply maximum use of the facility, assuring of Germany’s continued support.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum of Commissioners for Humanitarian Affairs, and Poverty Reduction in Nigeria, Dr. Helene Isamu stated that as commissioners responsible for humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction across their respective states, they recognise that documentation was fundamental to identifying the vulnerable, reaching those in need, and ensuring that no one is left behind.

“We commend once again the UNHCR and all collaborating partners, and encourage our participating state governments to provide the necessary institutional support, ownership and sustainable mechanisms to ensure that this initiative meets its intended impact.

“We look forward to stronger partnerships, wider coverage, and the eventual expansion of this intervention to other states across the federation,” she said

In her address, the UN Resident Coordinator and ILO Country Director, Vanessa Phala who applauded the digital inclusion initiative to the states, noted that for a child, a birth certificate is a key to opportunity, and for a young person, a National Identity Number can open doors to education and employment.

For a family, she argued that access to financial services can provide a pathway to economic independence, adding that the mobile-one-stop shop brings these opportunities closer to the communities.

“ It connects people to birth registration, legal identity, financial services and social protection. It places people at the centre of service delivery.

“Importantly, this initiative, as I said, most importantly recognises the needs of children, older persons, including persons with disabilities, as well as the needs of displaced people and host communities.

“Everyone deserves equal access to opportunities, to services, as well as protection. Everyone deserves to live in dignity.

“This initiative advances the Sustainable Development Goals. In particular, it contributes to SDG 1 on No Poverty, SDG 5 on Gender Equality, SDG 10 on Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 16 on Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

“I would like to commend the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, UNHCR, and the Government of Germany for this strong partnership, and for putting people first.

“The United Nations in Nigeria remains committed to supporting the Government of Nigeria in ensuring that no one is left behind,” she said.