Jigawa PDP Rejects Shettima’s Claim, Says Lamido Never Endorsed Tinubu for 2027

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State has dismissed claims that former Governor Sule Lamido has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027, insisting that the former governor has made no such declaration.

The party said the reported endorsement, attributed to Vice-President Kashim Shettima during President Tinubu’s campaign rally in Dutse on Tuesday, did not reflect Lamido’s political position.

In a statement yesterday in Dutse by its State Chairman, Babandi Ibrahim Gumel, the Jigawa PDP described the claim as unauthorised, stressing that Lamido had neither endorsed Tinubu nor declared support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party maintained that Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, was politically experienced and capable of announcing his political decisions without the assistance of intermediaries.

It recalled Lamido’s decision to remain in the PDP during the 2013–2015 political crisis, when five governors elected on the platform of the party defected to form the APC.

According to the statement, Lamido’s refusal to join the defectors demonstrated his political consistency, loyalty to his convictions and commitment to the PDP.

The party also traced his political journey from the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) to his emergence as a prominent national political figure, arguing that he had always expressed his political positions openly.

It therefore urged Shettima and the APC leadership to stop attributing political endorsements to the former governor without his personal confirmation.

“If Dr Sule Lamido ever decides to endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or any candidate, he possesses the immense political courage, eloquence and personal authority to make that statement by himself, in his own voice and in his own words,” the statement said.