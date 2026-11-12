Nigeria, Qatar to Set Up Training, Visa Centres for Nigerian Workers

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Nigeria and Qatar have agreed to establish a training centre and a Qatar Visa Centre in Nigeria as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral labour cooperation and promote safe, orderly and regular migration for Nigerian workers seeking employment in the Gulf country.

A statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations Ann Daniel said the agreement was reached during a bilateral meeting between Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, and his Qatari counterpart on the sidelines of the 358th Session of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Under the proposed arrangement, the training centre will prepare Nigerians seeking employment opportunities abroad by equipping them with relevant skills and knowledge required to access overseas jobs.

The establishment of the centre is expected to contribute to better preparation of prospective migrant workers and support efforts to ensure that Nigerians seeking employment outside the country are adequately equipped before embarking on the journey.

Similarly, both countries agreed to establish a Qatar Visa Centre in Nigeria to facilitate visa processing for Nigerians travelling to Qatar for employment and other purposes.

The proposed visa centre is also expected to make the visa application process more accessible and support the promotion of safe, orderly and regular labour migration between the two countries.

Dingyadi said the agreement reflects the commitment of Nigeria and Qatar to strengthening cooperation in labour and employment matters, particularly in addressing the challenges associated with international labour migration.

For Nigeria, the initiative presents an opportunity to improve the preparation of prospective migrant workers, facilitate access to overseas employment opportunities and strengthen institutional arrangements for managing labour migration.

The proposed facilities are also expected to contribute to efforts to promote decent employment opportunities and ensure that labour migration takes place through appropriate and orderly channels.

The meeting further underscores the importance of bilateral partnerships in addressing issues surrounding international recruitment, workers’ mobility and the protection of migrant workers.

The two countries expressed their commitment to deepening labour cooperation and exploring practical measures that would create better employment prospects for Nigerian workers while promoting safe and regular migration.