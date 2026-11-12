NDC Slams Tinubu Govt Over Failed 112 Emergency Line Demonstration

• Says failed demonstration exposes gaps in Nigeria’s emergency response infrastructure

Sunday Ehigiator





The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu following the failure of Nigeria’s 112 emergency line during a live television demonstration by the President’s Campaign Spokesperson, Mallam Alwan Hassan.

The party described the incident as a national embarrassment and a reflection of what it called the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to deliver effective public services.

In a statement signed by its Spokesperson, NDC National Campaign Council, Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, the party said the failed demonstration had raised serious questions about the state of Nigeria’s emergency response infrastructure and the government’s preparedness to protect citizens.

The NDC said the emergency line, which should provide immediate assistance during accidents, violent attacks, medical emergencies and other life-threatening situations, failed to respond when it was put to the test on national television.

It dismissed the explanation that the failure was caused by network issues, insisting that Nigerians needed functional public safety infrastructure rather than excuses.

“Giving an excuse that the line did not work because of ‘network issues’ does not cut it at all. We ask the APC government to stop giving excuses and get things moving,” the statement said.

The party argued that the incident was not an isolated case but reflected broader challenges confronting the country, including insecurity, poorly equipped hospitals, unreliable public infrastructure, failing institutions and the rising cost of living.

It also accused the federal government of prioritising the defence of its performance and public image over addressing the challenges confronting ordinary Nigerians.

“What makes this particularly troubling is the government’s apparent obsession with defending its record rather than fixing the problems. Public resources, government machinery and official platforms should be deployed to deliver results, not manufacture positive headlines,” it said.

The NDC maintained that governance should be measured by the quality of services citizens receive, particularly during emergencies, rather than claims made by government officials.

It further urged the Tinubu administration to acknowledge its shortcomings, stop what it described as deceiving Nigerians and prepare to leave office in 2027.

The party called for the emergence of an NDC-led government under its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, saying they would address the country’s governance challenges and restore effective public service delivery.

The statement added that Nigerians deserved functional institutions and reliable public services, stressing that public safety should not be reduced to political propaganda or television performances.