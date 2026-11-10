Olam Agri Breaks Ground on $70m New Integrated Feed Mill in Delta State

Dike Onwuamaeze

Olam Agri has commenced the development of its new $70 million Integrated Feed Mill facility in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State.

The new investment on 99.99 hectares of land will have capacity to deliver 1,500-tonne-per-day poultry feed mill, a 300-tonne-per-day aqua feed mill and 125,000-tonne silo bag storage upon completion in 2027.

It will further strengthen and expand its animal feed operations in West Africa and mark another significant milestone in the company’s expanding investment in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Senior Vice President & Business Head of Integrated Feeds & Proteins, Olam Agri in Nigeria, Mr. Amit Agarwal, said: “At Olam Agri, we believe building a resilient food system requires a sustained investment in local production, infrastructure and the partnership that connects farmers’ businesses and consumers.

“The ground breaking of our new Integrated Feed Mill reflects our confidence in Nigeria’s agricultural potential and our commitment to strengthening our capabilities across food and feed.

“By establishing production capacity closer to customers in the South-South and South-East, we aim to improve access to quality animal feed, support the productivity of livestock farmers and contribute to the development of a more efficient and competitive livestock sector.”

Welcoming the investment, His Royal Majesty, Obi Ifechukwudi Okonjo II, said: “We welcome Olam Agri’s investment in Ogwashi-Uku and recognise the opportunities this project presents for our community and the wider Delta State.