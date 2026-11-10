AbdulRazaq Harps on Tax Education to Boost Revenue Generation

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara state governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has said

that, payment of taxes by the residents of the state remains a major collective commitment towards the infrastructural and sustainable development of the state.

Towards this end, the governor called for tax education among residents and schools in bid to strengthen revenue generation, promote fairness, and improve compliance.

AbdulRazaq stated this in Ilorin during the 2026 grand finale of the state Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) tax club quiz competition in Ilorin.



The governor who was represented at the event by the state commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, the governor said that introduction of students to fundamentals of taxation at an early stage by the KWIRS is a commendable investment in the future of our state.

He also said that the move would help to nurture a generation that appreciates the relationship between tax revenue, public expenditure, accountability, and development.

The governor said that his administration remains committed to building a Kwara State where opportunities for learning, innovation, and personal development are accessible to young people.

“We recognise that education and human capital development are critical pillars of sustainable growth, and we will continue to support initiatives that equip our students with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to succeed in an increasingly competitive world”.

Meanwhile, Government Secondary School, Lafiagi, has again emerged the overall winner for the KWIRS annual tax quiz competition with N2.5million grand prize.

This is the second time the school will be emerging as the overall winner as it did in the year 2025 tax quiz competition.