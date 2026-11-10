FCTA Seeks $1.5bn Green Investment to Transform Abuja Energy, Transport Sectors

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is seeking to attract approximately $1.5 billion in green investment to transform Abuja’s energy and transportation sectors as part of efforts to address infrastructure deficits, improve public mobility and promote sustainable urban development.

The investment drive gained momentum Thursday, November 5, 2026, when the FCTA disclosed that it had received two major private-sector proposals targeting sustainable e-mobility and waste management in the Territory.

The proposals were unveiled at the FCT Post-COP30 Investment Roundtable in Abuja, themed “Mobilizing Investment for Green Infrastructure and Sustainable E-Mobility in the FCT.”

Speaking on behalf of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan, said the administration was exploring innovative financing and private-sector partnerships to address the growing infrastructure demands arising from Abuja’s rapid urban expansion.

She disclosed that the largest proposal, valued at approximately $1.5 billion, was submitted by Magnifique Integrated Concept Limited and its consortium partners to develop an integrated e-mobility and supporting energy infrastructure system across the FCT.

The proposed investment is expected to cover electric mass transit fleets, cleaner vehicle technologies, charging infrastructure, supporting energy systems and digital transport services.

She noted that the increasing population of the nation’s capital had placed significant pressure on existing infrastructure, making investments in cleaner energy, efficient transportation and climate-resilient infrastructure increasingly necessary.

She also disclosed that a second investment proposal had been received from Hallmark Technologies and General Services Limited, focusing on converting municipal waste into economic assets through comprehensive waste-to-wealth systems.

According to her, the proposed waste management initiative would promote resource recovery and produce biocompost to support agricultural productivity in farming communities within and around the FCT.

Earlier, the Chairman of the FCT Green Bond Committee and Permanent Secretary, Treasury and Budget Department, Adamu Ibrahim Wanki, said the investment roundtable was convened to build on the momentum generated by the FCT’s participation at COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

He explained that the committee was working to translate expressions of interest secured at the climate summit into concrete, investment-ready projects capable of attracting financing.

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), the Head of Climate Finance, Ms. Benny Ejiofor, said Nigeria’s third Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) had established a national climate financing target of $337 billion between 2026 and 2035.