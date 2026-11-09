APC Chieftain Raises Alarm Over 73% Voter Apathy, Launches Community Sensitisation in Ekiti Ahead of 2027

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

With political activities gradually gathering momentum ahead of the 2027 general election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the President Bola Tinubu/APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, Engineer Atinuke Owolabi, has raised the alarm over the alarming rate of voter apathy in Aramoko-Ekiti, revealing that about 73 per cent of registered voters in the community did not participate in the 2023 presidential election.

Worried by the development, Owolabi has launched a community voter sensitisation campaign aimed at reversing the trend, boosting electoral participation and reducing rejected votes before the next round of elections.

She spoke at the weekend during the PBAT-MOB Aramoko Community Engagement and voter education programme held in Aramoko, Ekiti Central Senatorial District, in support of the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele.

The programme, themed “My Vote, My Voice,” was organised to educate residents on the importance of voting, promote greater participation in elections and improve understanding of the electoral process.

Presenting statistics from the 2023 presidential election, Owolabi said Ekiti State recorded 988,923 registered voters, of whom 315,058 were accredited, while 308,171 valid votes were cast and 6,301 ballots were rejected.

She disclosed that available ward-level records for Aramoko I and Aramoko II indicated a combined 17,426 registered voters, but only 4,680 votes were cast during the presidential election.

According to her, the figures showed that approximately 12,746 registered voters failed to vote, representing about 73 per cent of the electorate in the two wards.

Describing the statistics as a serious concern, Owolabi said the campaign was designed to awaken the civic consciousness of residents and ensure that Aramoko fully utilises its voting strength in future elections.

She stressed that voter education remained one of the most effective tools for strengthening democracy, particularly in rural communities where inadequate information often discourages participation or leads to invalid votes.

“I believe voter education is key. If we cannot completely eliminate rejected votes, we should at least reduce them significantly in Ekiti State, particularly in Aramoko, my community.

“We are here to sensitise our people on the correct way to vote. When they get to the polling units, they must ensure that they vote correctly.

“President Bola Tinubu is our President, and he is doing a lot for the country. I also want Aramoko to benefit more from his administration.

“The President has awarded the road project from Elisha to Ado-Ekiti. That is another important development our people should know about. Although the project is still under construction, I believe it will be completed.

“We have the population and we have the voters. What is lacking is adequate information. Our people need to understand the right way to vote.

“Today, we have unveiled a voter education handbook. Through this handbook, our people will learn about elections, identify their polling units and understand how to participate properly in the electoral process.

“The figures from the 2023 election should challenge all of us. Out of every 100 registered voters in Aramoko I and II, only about 27 voted, while 73 stayed away. We must change that narrative ahead of future elections,” she said.

As part of the sensitisation exercise, organisers unveiled a Voter Education Handbook designed to educate residents on electoral procedures, polling unit identification and the proper use of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), with the goal of increasing voter turnout and reducing rejected ballots.

Meanwhile, the Regent of Aramoko-Ekiti, Princess Owolabi Adeyemi, commended President Bola Tinubu and Senate Leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele for their contributions to grassroots development.

She, however, appealed to the Federal Government to urgently rehabilitate the deplorable road network in Aramoko-Ekiti, saying improved infrastructure would ease transportation challenges, stimulate economic activities and improve the living conditions of residents.