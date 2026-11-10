  • Monday, 9th November, 2026

Eleganza Announces Plans to Reopen Alaba Suru Factory

Business | 3 seconds ago

Eleganza Industrial City Limited is making plans to reopen its Alaba-Suru factory in Lagos, bringing its household products closer to customers and strengthening access to its locally manufactured products.

The Alaba-Suru facility, which previously served as a major production centre for Eleganza products, was known for manufacturing quality household items, including coolers, chairs and other essential products.

The planned re-opening is part of the company’s commitment to improving product accessibility, expanding its production capacity and positioning its operations closer to the heart of Lagos’ vibrant commercial community.

As a company focused on household products, Eleganza Industries Limited recognises the importance of being accessible to the people it serves and re-opening the Alaba factory will help bring production and product distribution closer to customers, making it easier for them to access the quality products they have come to trust.

Founded by foremost industrialist, Chief Rasaki Akanni Okoya, CON, the move will bring the company closer to its distributors, customers and other stakeholders.

Preparations for the re-opening are currently underway, with the company hopeful that operations will resume soon.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.