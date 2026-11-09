Stallion Group Partners Access Bank to Offer Up to 90% Vehicle Financing

Stallion Group has partnered with Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings, to make vehicle ownership more accessible to individuals and businesses in Nigeria through financing of up to 90 per cent of vehicle costs.

The partnership, announced in Lagos, brings 10 exclusive automotive brands and 72 models within reach of customers through Access Bank’s AutoFest initiative.

Under the arrangement, eligible individual buyers can access financing of up to 90 per cent of their chosen vehicle’s value, with a minimum equity contribution of 10 per cent. For fleet financing, customers are required to make an equity contribution of between 20 and 30 per cent.

The initiative also provides for potential vehicle delivery within 72 hours after equity contribution, subject to credit approval and completion of the required documentation.

Stallion Group, which has more than 50 years of experience in the automotive industry, is bringing its portfolio of international brands, exclusive manufacturer relationships and customer support capabilities to the partnership.

Beyond vehicle sales, the offering includes professional servicing, optimised cost of ownership, genuine spare parts, dedicated bodyshop facilities and manufacturer warranties of up to six years on eligible vehicles.

Electric vehicle buyers can also benefit from battery warranties of up to eight years, subject to manufacturers’ terms and conditions.

The partnership further provides flexible repayment options extending beyond four years, giving individuals and businesses the opportunity to acquire vehicles without paying the full purchase price upfront.

According to the announcement, the collaboration combines Stallion Group’s automotive heritage and after-sales infrastructure with the financial strength and reach of Access Bank, part of one of Africa’s largest banking groups.