ISSAN Wins NITDA Award for Best Cybersecurity Awareness, Capacity Building Programme in Nigeria, Africa

* Recognition highlights the organisation’s longstanding contribution to cybersecurity awareness, professional development and a safer Nigerian digital ecosystem

The Information Security Society of Africa-Nigeria (ISSAN) has received the award for Best Cybersecurity Awareness and Capacity Building Programme in Nigeria and Africa from the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The award, presented at the 2026 International Cybersecurity Conference organised by NITDA in Abuja, recognises ISSAN’s contribution to advancing cybersecurity awareness, knowledge sharing and capacity development within Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

Established in South Africa in 1996 and subsequently extended to Nigeria, ISSAN is a not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to protecting Nigeria’s cyberspace and promoting information security across Africa.

Over the years, the organisation has developed into an important platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange and professional engagement among information security practitioners and other stakeholders.

Its membership cuts across the public and private sectors, including banks, telecommunications operators, government institutions, switching companies, information technology and security consultancy firms, legal practitioners and regulatory agencies.

ISSAN’s work focuses on strengthening the security of banking systems and applications, automated teller machines (ATMs), e-government platforms, electronic commerce and the wider digital ecosystem. It also promotes cybersecurity awareness, appropriate legislation and the adoption of information security best practices.

Through its conferences, professional engagements, knowledge-sharing sessions and capacity-building initiatives, the organisation has continued to encourage collaboration among cybersecurity professionals and institutions in addressing emerging digital threats.

The NITDA recognition comes at a time when Nigeria is accelerating its digital transformation, with increased adoption of electronic payments, digital banking, e-commerce, digital public services and other technology-enabled solutions. While these developments create significant opportunities for economic growth and financial inclusion, they also underscore the need for stronger cybersecurity awareness and preparedness.

ISSAN’s recognition reinforces the importance of equipping individuals, businesses and institutions with the knowledge and capabilities to identify cyber threats, protect sensitive information and adopt safer digital practices.

Speaking on the significance of the award, President of ISSAN, Dr David Isiavwe, said the recognition underscores the growing importance of cybersecurity awareness and capacity building in securing Nigeria’s digital future.

He noted that cybersecurity must go beyond technology and technical infrastructure to include continuous education, responsible digital behaviour, institutional preparedness and collaboration among stakeholders.

According to him, building a secure digital ecosystem requires a collective commitment from government institutions, financial services providers, technology companies, businesses, academia and individuals.

The award also highlights the critical role of professional associations such as ISSAN in promoting cybersecurity knowledge, developing professional capabilities and supporting a more resilient digital environment.

As Nigeria expands its digital economy, the protection of digital platforms, personal information and financial transactions remains essential to building public confidence and encouraging greater participation in digital services.

ISSAN’s recognition by NITDA therefore represents an important milestone for the organisation and the wider cybersecurity community. It reinforces the need for sustained investment in awareness, education, skills development and collaboration to support a safer and more trusted digital ecosystem in Nigeria and across Africa.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to promote cybersecurity awareness, strengthen professional capacity and contribute to a secure digital future.