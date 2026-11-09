Don’t Sell Your Votes, Archbishop Kaigama Admonishes Nigerians

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has warned Nigerians against selling their votes ahead of the 2027 general election, urging them to choose leaders who respect human dignity and genuinely seek the good of the people.

Archbishop Kaigama gave the admonition in his Homily at the Holy Infant Jesus Parish, Iddo, Abuja, yesterday.

He said: “As we look towards the coming elections in 2027, let us also be wise. Do not sell your conscience for money, food, or temporary gifts. Do not allow politicians to use you to cause violence or hatred.

“Choose leaders who respect human dignity and genuinely seek the good of the people. Remember, a little money received today cannot replace the future of our children and community.”

The archbishop also spoke on the need for Christians to forgive one another and show true love to people around them, stressing that Christian faith must be seen in daily life.

“Our Christian faith must be seen in our daily lives. The farmer who refuses to cheat his neighbour in the market, the trader who uses honest measurements, the husband who remains faithful to his wife, the wife who cares for her family, the young person who respects elders and avoids bad company, and the person who helps a neighbour in need, are all keeping their lamps burning,” he said.

He urged the community to reject fighting, hatred, jealousy, dishonesty and division, and to learn to help one another, care for the poor and live peacefully.

“We cannot claim to be prepared for heaven while refusing to show love to the people around us,” Archbishop Kaigama said.