PEFTI Relaunched as Innovation Institute to Revolutionise Higher Education

Sunday Okobi

The award-winning institute of higher education, Performing Arts, Entrepreneurship, Fashion and Technology Innovations (PEFTI), has been relaunched as PEFTI Innovation Institute to revolutionise technical and higher education in Nigeria, the management has said.

Established in 2004, PEFTI is accredited by the Federal Ministry of Education, through the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), to offer two-year National Diploma programmes in Business Administration, Mass Communication, Music Technology, Multimedia Technology, and Fashion Design.

According to the PEFTI Registrar, Abiola Adenuga Adimora, a United States IVLP alumnus, in a statement yesterday, “PEFTI is revolutionising higher education in Nigeria. Over the past decades, we have produced award-winning alumni, including T.G. Omori, Tunde Olaoye, Fido, and Mr. Macaroni, among countless others. PEFTI methodology is Practical, Project-Oriented Professional Training. We celebrate our students and welcome learners who are ready to lead in their industries.”

She added that PEFTI offers three-month professional courses in Business, Film, Fashion, Music, and Multimedia Technology.

PEFTI is also accredited by NBTE as a TVET Skill Training Centre, and its school’s facility will serve as an iDICE Creative Hub, an initiative of the Bank of Industry (BOI)

Adimora stated that PEFTI Innovation Institute is located in Ajao Estate, Isolo, Lagos State, adding that: “We don’t just give students an education and experiences that set them up for success in a career. We help them succeed in their career—to discover a field they’re passionate about and dare to lead it.”

The registrar added that through hands-on learning, creative projects, and industry-relevant experiences, PEFTI equips students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to excel in their chosen careers, to become entrepreneurs, and contribute meaningfully to their industries and society at large.

“PEFTI is a vibrant Creative Hub, supported by a strong professional network that fosters collaboration, produces creative content, develops emerging talents, and hosts events that connect students, industry professionals, and the wider creative community,” she said.