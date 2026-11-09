Hamzat Felicitates TBG,  Advocates Stronger Public-Private Partnership

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State and All Ptogressives Congress(APC) gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Kadir Obafemi Hamzat, has congratulated the Thursday Business Group (TBG) on its 10th anniversary, commending its vision and contributions to business development while advocating stronger public-private partnerships to accelerate Nigeria’s economic resurgence.

Hamzat, who was represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Seun Osiyemi, spoke at the Group’s 10th Founders’ Day Dinner and Awards held in Lagos. The event attracted business leaders, professionals, traditional rulers and public office holders to discuss the theme, “Economic Resurgence in Nigeria: Enterprise, Tax Responsibility and Government’s Role.”

In his keynote address, Hamzat described enterprise as the engine of economic growth, stressing that government must focus on creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive through consistent policies, infrastructure development, transparent taxation and improved access to finance.

“Government has no business with running enterprises. At best, we should be partners with business, with government creating the enabling environment that allows businesses to create the prosperity we desire,” he stated.

On taxation, he described tax payment as a civic responsibility and an essential component of nation-building, while acknowledging concerns over multiple taxation. He emphasised that government must demonstrate accountability by translating tax revenues into tangible benefits, particularly in infrastructure, power, security and essential social services.

“Tax is not a penalty; it is the subscription fee for civilisation,” he declared.

Outlining his economic vision for Lagos, Hamzat highlighted plans to grow annual investment from N1 trillion to N5 trillion by 2031, support the development of over one million MSMEs, establish four industrial parks and strengthen access to finance through the proposed N10 billion LASMECO facility. He also advocated harmonising government levies and expanding the tax net rather than increasing the burden on existing taxpayers.

In his goodwill message, former Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, commended TBG for sustaining a platform for constructive business conversations and collective prosperity over the past decade.

“Among the many things young men could engage in on a Thursday, you have chosen to discuss progress and collective prosperity,” he remarked.

Fashola also underscored the relationship between taxation and democratic accountability, noting that citizens must be able to debate who pays taxes and how public revenue is utilised. He urged the Group to make its next decade one of greater innovation and leadership.

Earlier, TBG Guv’nor, Honourable Femi Adeyeye, acknowledged the contributions of the group’s founders, trustees, past Guvnors and members in building the organisation over the last ten years.

“Ten years ago, our founders had a vision to bring business-minded people together around a common purpose. Today, we are proud of how far that vision has brought us,” he said, adding that the next decade would be defined by greater collaboration, stronger businesses and lasting impact.

A major highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards to distinguished individuals for their contributions across the public and private sectors.

The event also featured an enterprise development intervention by the Kajola Foundation, which awarded N10 million to 14 beneficiaries of its Enterprise Bootcamp to strengthen their businesses, improve productivity and support sustainable growth.

The intervention reinforced the evening’s central message that Nigeria’s economic resurgence requires not only sound government policies and corporate investment but also practical support for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

As TBG enters its second decade, the Group reaffirmed its commitment to fostering business collaboration, responsible enterprise and initiatives that translate constructive dialogue into measurable economic and social impact.