  • Monday, 9th November, 2026

Bandits Burn 11 Family Members to Death in Zamfara

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Eleven members of a family have been burnt to death in their home by suspected bandits at Gidan Taba village in Dosara Birnin Kaya Ward of Maradun Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

The incident, which occurred last Saturday night, has thrown the entire community into mourning and fear.

Confirming the sad development, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said the attack was carried out by suspected bandits.

According to him, the armed group stormed the house and gathered the entire household in one room.

He said the bandits thereafter set the room ablaze, burning all the occupants to death.

It was gathered that the victims belonged to the family of one Mallam Muhammadu Sani.

Sani is said to be a member of the local vigilante group operating in the area.

He had reportedly denied the bandits freedom of operation in the troubled area.

The bandits were said to have decided to eliminate him and his entire family in retaliation for his resistance.

The Zamfara State Police Command spokesman said police operatives are on the trail of the assailants, adding that the police are currently working to restore normalcy in the affected village.

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