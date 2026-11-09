2027: Tinubu Can Go to Sleep, Aiyedatiwa”ll Deliver Ondo in a Landslide, Says Ajulo

*Ondo Attorney-General says Aiyedatiwa’s 18 Pro-Max electoral record, expanding APC membership, grassroots mobilisation put Ondo firmly on President’s political map

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can rest assured of Ondo State’s support in the 2027 presidential election, expressing confidence that Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa will deliver the state for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajulo, who is currently in Cambridge, United Kingdom, disclosed that he was cutting short his study to return to Akure ahead of the APC mega presidential rally scheduled for Wednesday, April 11, in furtherance of the party’s preparations for the 2027 general election.

Speaking with confidence about the political atmosphere in Ondo State, Ajulo said the President had every reason to count on Governor Aiyedatiwa, whose electoral record and growing political influence, he argued, had significantly strengthened the APC’s position across the state.

“President Tinubu should go to sleep on Ondo State.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has the political structure, grassroots reach and leadership capacity to deliver the state for him in 2027.

“We are not merely making promises; we are standing on an established electoral record.

“After what we witnessed in the 2024 governorship election, which I call the 18 Pro-Max victory, there is little doubt about the depth of the APC’s political reach in Ondo State.

“The Governor won across all 18 local government areas and 3,933 polling units.

“That is a remarkable electoral statement.

“Beyond the election, the political landscape has continued to evolve, with opposition leaders and members joining the APC, reflecting the growing attraction of the party under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership,” he enthused.

Ajulo, who chairs the Legal Committee of the Ondo State APC Presidential Campaign Council, particularly referenced the governor’s recent meeting with over 1,000 Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants, during which he charged them to return to their respective wards and mobilise support for President Tinubu and the APC.

According to him, the meeting was more than a routine political gathering; it demonstrated the governor’s determination to translate political structures into grassroots engagement and sustained mobilisation ahead of the election.

“As Chairman of the Legal Committee of the Ondo State Presidential Campaign Council, I can assure you that we are organised, prepared and committed to the task ahead.

“Interestingly, as things stand, President Tinubu’s candidacy is the only one whose candidacy has not been subjected to the kind of litigation challenging the nominations of some other Presidential Candidates; in fact, other candidates are on shaky grounds.

“We will work assiduously with the Governor, strategically, legally, financially, physically, with other party leaders to ensure that Ondo State remains a strong pillar of support for the President in 2027,” he said.

Ajulo also attributed the APC’s growing political confidence to what he described as the complementary development efforts of the Tinubu administration under its Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Aiyedatiwa’s OUR EASE Agenda.

He maintained that the combination of federal policies and the Governor’s development initiatives was creating a basis for sustained public engagement with the party, while urging the APC to consolidate its achievements through effective governance and continued engagement with the people.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and Governor Aiyedatiwa’s OUR EASE Agenda are complementary development visions.

“What matters ultimately is the impact of governance on the lives of ordinary Nigerians and the people of Ondo State.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa understands that electoral victories are sustained not merely by political calculations but by leadership, accessibility, performance and the confidence of the people.”

The Attorney-General also commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his handling of the affairs of the Ondo State APC, particularly his efforts to manage disagreements arising from the last party primary and maintain cohesion among party stakeholders.

He described the governor’s approach as an important demonstration of political maturity, inclusive leadership and an understanding that party unity remains essential to the APC’s preparations for 2027.

Ajulo said the forthcoming presidential election would provide another opportunity for the APC to demonstrate its political organisation and consolidate its presence in Ondo State.