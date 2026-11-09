One Suspect Killed, Another Arrested in Rescue Operation of 10 Kidnapped Victims, Gov Abiodun Commends DSS DG, IGP

*Vows Ogun will not be safe haven for criminals

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commended the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Ridwan Disu, for their roles in the safe rescue of 10 passengers, including a youth corps member, abducted from a commercial vehicle around Orita Fufu, Awa-Ijebu, in Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The rescue operation resulted in the killing of one suspected abductor and arrest of another.

Abiodun particularly applauded the DSS Director-General for providing critical intelligence and sophisticated security equipment that aided the tracking of the kidnappers and facilitated the rescue operation.

He also commended the Inspector-General of Police for his prompt directives and intervention, which galvanised the Ogun State Police Command and other security operatives into action, culminating in the release of the victims unharmed.

The governor, in a statement, declared that his administration would not allow kidnappers and other criminal elements to turn any part of the state into a safe haven, assuring residents that the government was intensifying efforts to ensure that criminals had no place in Ogun.

He warned that those who threatened the security of residents and commuters would be relentlessly pursued until they were brought to justice. He also urged residents to support security agencies by providing timely and credible information about suspicious persons, movements and activities in their communities.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with security agencies and providing the necessary support to protect lives and property across the state.

He called on residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security operatives, stressing that collective action and prompt information-sharing were essential to preventing crime and maintaining peace in Ogun State.