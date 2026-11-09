12 Governors Take Centre Stage in National Grassroots Sports Summit Countdown

With barely 10 days to the National Grassroots Sports Development Summit 2026, attention is shifting to the critical role of state governments in transforming Nigeria’s sporting future.

A major highlight of the November 18–19 gathering at the Banquet Hall, State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja, will be the Governors’ Round Table, themed “Sub-National Leadership in Grassroots Sports Implementation.”

The session will spotlight 12 state governors in discussions aimed at moving grassroots sports development beyond policy declarations into practical implementation across communities.

Governors featured in the proposed session include AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Others are Babagana Zulum (Borno), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Alex Otti (Abia), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), and Uba Sani (Kaduna).

The initiative recognises that sustainable sporting excellence cannot be achieved through federal interventions alone, particularly when thousands of talented youngsters depend on facilities, competitions and development opportunities within their states.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye, state governments remain indispensable partners in building an effective national talent-development structure.

The round table will examine school sports revival, community infrastructure, funding mechanisms, public-private partnerships and stronger collaboration between state and local governments.

It will also explore how states can establish measurable sporting development programmes capable of surviving changes in political leadership.

The summit, themed “Creating a New Pathway for Sustainable Grassroots Sports Development,” is designed to produce actionable recommendations for expanding sporting opportunities across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) serves as technical partner.

As preparations intensify, organisers believe the Governors’ Round Table could provide the necessary political commitment to translate national sporting ambitions into visible opportunities for young Nigerians.

For the summit, the message is straightforward: the next generation of Nigerian champions will emerge from communities, but their opportunities must be built through deliberate leadership and investment.