  • Monday, 9th November, 2026

Messi Makes MLS History, Wins Golden Boot Back-to-back

Sport | 5 seconds ago

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has become the first player in the United States’ MLS history to win the Golden Boot in consecutive seasons.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner scored 26 goals in 31 appearances, four clear of FC Dallas striker Peter Musa and five more than Nashville’s English forward Sam Surridge.

Messi becomes only the sixth player to land the award twice, joining a list that includes former Charlton Athletic and Southampton striker Bradley Wright-Phillips.

In addition to his goals, the 39-year-old notched 17 assists over the course of the MLS season, ensuring his 43 goal contributions was also a league best for the second year in a row.

And the World Cup winner could soon make more history as he bids to become the first three-time Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner.

The former Argentina forward landed the award in 2024 as Inter Miami won the Supporters’ Shield title and also in 2025 as they won the MLS Cup.

Despite Messi’s magic, Miami weren’t able to land top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference, with the team finishing 17 points behind Surridge’s Nashville.

They will now face Columbus Crew over three games in the first round of the MLS Cup play-offs which begin later this month.

RESULTS 

Premier League

Brighton 2-0 Brentford 

Cry’Palace 1-3 Liverpool 

Ipswich 1-2 Bo’mouth 

Sunderland 1-0 Chelsea

Man Utd 4-4 Aston Villa 

Serie A 

Napoli 1-1 Lazio

Genoa 1-2 AC Milan

Monza 0-1 Atalanta 

Inter 2-0 Como

Euromatch NPFL

Abia War 2-2 Doma Utd

Barau 1-0 Shooting 

Bendel 2-1 Tornadoes 

Nasarawa 3-1 Plateau

Ranchers 1-0 Enyimba 

Rangers 1-0 Kwara

W’Wolves 1-1 Katsina 

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