Golf: ‘CIO Championship Is Crucial for Top African Players’

Ugandan professional Ronald Rugumayo has described the CIO Golf Championship as a defining event for Safari Tour players, citing its ₦100 million purse and significant influence on rankings and qualification for the prestigious Magical Kenya Open.

One of the few East African professionals with repeated appearances at the championship, Rugumayo said its growing prize fund has attracted leading continental players, increasing competition and the ranking points available.

“The CIO is one singular event that has the biggest leverage on the Safari Tour because of the huge points players get when they perform well in it. Most players who falter or have huge gaps have one event that can give them the highest leverage, and that is the CIO,” he said.

The championship is among eight designated events on the Road to Magical Kenya Open 2027, jointly recognised by Kenya Open Golf Limited and the Sunshine Development Tour.

Under the qualification structure, players’ best four performances count towards their final rankings, with points weighted by prize money. Consequently, the CIO’s substantial purse offers players an opportunity to close ranking gaps and strengthen their qualification prospects.

The pathway has already benefited Nigerian golf, with 2025 CIO champion Francis Epe subsequently securing a place at the 2026 Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event.

Chief Ikenna Okafor, Chairman of sponsors Keves Global Leasing, said the championship’s growing continental recognition reflects years of investment in Nigerian talent.

“For the past six years, what my team and I have been building is how to use this event to promote the immense golfing talent that Nigeria possesses. This event not only spotlights Python Golf Club or Rivers State; it has become one of the reference events for Nigerian golf across the continent,” Okafor said.

The seventh edition has attracted players from 17 African countries, alongside 210 amateurs, including juniors aged three to 17 who featured in Sunday’s opening activities on November 8.

A dedicated caddies’ round follows on today, Monday, November 9, before the four-day professional contest begins.

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara described the championship as a major sports tourism driver, reaffirming government support for the event.

The professional competition runs from November 12 to 15 at Python Golf Club, Port Harcourt, with continental stars chasing the ₦100 million purse and valuable qualification points.