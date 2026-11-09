Oshodi Hails Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Organisation

President of ITTF Africa, Wahid Oshodi, has praised the organisation and preparations for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, describing the event as a positive advertisement for Africa and proof of the continent’s capacity to host world-class sporting competitions.

Speaking on the sidelines of activities linked to the Games, Oshodi said the event had showcased Africa’s hospitality, culture and organisational capabilities to the global community.

“Everything has been fine. Transportation has been excellent, the people have been overwhelmingly nice, and the competition has been very good,” Oshodi said.

“The opening ceremony was fantastic, truly out of this world. The cultural displays brought everything home to us in Africa and made us proud. Overall, everyone has been warm and welcoming, and the events have been very well organised.”

According to the former Lagos State Commissioner for Sports, the Youth Olympic Games present a unique opportunity for Africa to project its strengths both on and off the sporting arena.

Oshodi, who began his formal sports administration career at the Lagos State Sports Council in 1999, reflected on a journey that has seen him hold several influential positions across national, continental and international sports bodies. Over the years, he has served in the Lagos State Table Tennis Association, the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, and the African Table Tennis Federation, the International Table Tennis Federation, the Nigeria Olympic Committee and various International Olympic Committee working groups.

Despite his extensive achievements, Oshodi, who is also an Executive Vice President of ITTF, said some of his most cherished memories remain the success stories recorded in table tennis through careful planning and athlete development.

“When you win team events in table tennis, those are the big medals. We planned well, prepared well, trained properly, and brought in the right coaches and everything worked out the way we intended. Those are moments I will always remember,” he said.

The veteran sports administrator, who met with the IOC President, Kirsty Coventry and former IOC boss, Thomas Back in Dakar, also stressed the importance of passion in developing athletes and administrators. He recalled his early interactions with Nigerian table tennis star Quadri Aruna, whose desire to become “the greatest table tennis player ever” convinced him of the player’s potential.

Oshodi further dismissed the notion that sports administration is an easy task, noting that effective leadership in sports requires education, technical knowledge and professional expertise.

“It is one thing to love sports. It is another thing entirely to be an administrator,” he said.

“The hard work behind sports administration is what people don’t see, and the education required is often underestimated.”