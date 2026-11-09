ADC-PCC Thanks Nigerians for Heroic Welcome in Sokoto and Kebbi 

The Director-General of the African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Austin Akobundu, has expressed profound gratitude to ADC supporters and Nigerians, who turned out in their numbers to give the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, a heroic welcome in Sokoto and Kebbi States.



The ADC Presidential campaign council said the scale of the welcome was a powerful expression of the people’s enthusiasm for the ADC campaign and their determination to have a voice in the country’s future.

In a statement by the Director General of the campaign, Akobundu, thanked everyone who came out, stood with the candidates and helped make the rallies a resounding show of popular support.



He challenged the federal government and the APC-led administration to prove their confidence at the ballot box by allowing a genuinely free and fair election.

Akobundu challenged the APC to follow due processed in their campaigns, stating that ”Their resort to a backdoor process to stop the ADC through a court judgment only deepens concerns about their willingness to face the people in a free contest.

“If the federal government and the APC believe they have the capacity to win, let them allow a free and fair election. Let Nigerians choose without intimidation, obstruction or interference. They must stop trying to muzzle the political space and using a backdoor court process to remove us from the contest.

“Nigerians must be free to hear competing ideas, attend political events and choose their leaders without intimidation or interference. The ballot must remain the people’s choice, and every party must be allowed to campaign freely.

“We call on our party supporters to remain calm and resolute. Let us continue to campaign peacefully and confidently, knowing that the people’s will must prevail.

“The ADC will continue to engage Nigerians across the country with its message of affordable living, opportunity and national renewal. We are grateful to everyone who welcomed our candidates in Sokoto and Kebbi, and we look forward to meeting more Nigerians as the campaign continues,” Akobundu said.