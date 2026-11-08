Shuga Band Reinvents, Keeps Akiin Shuga’s Legacy Alive

One year after the curtain fell on the remarkable life of its founder, Akinloye Tofowomo, popularly known as Akiin Shuga, Shuga Band is determined that his music, philosophy and enduring influence will not fade into history.

Nigeria’s foremost premium live music ensemble has marked the first anniversary of the late maestro’s death with a reinvention of its brand identity, unveiling a new logo featuring the image of its celebrated founder holding a microphone, a fitting tribute to a man whose voice defined an era in Nigeria’s elite entertainment circuit.

The band dedicated the entire month of October to celebrating his memory, rolling out the new identity across its media platforms and engagements. It also released Best of Akiin Shuga, a compilation of his live performances, giving admirers an opportunity to reconnect with the musical brilliance that made him a household name among Nigeria’s high society.

But beyond the nostalgia, the reinvention represents a statement of continuity. Established in 1998 by the Berklee College of Music-trained musician, Shuga Band has spent more than 25 years building a reputation for musical excellence, professionalism and versatility.

Since its founder’s passing on October 30, 2025, the ensemble has continued to consolidate its position, earning invitations to prestigious engagements, including Dr Muiz Banire’s 60th birthday, Seplat Nigerian Content Day, Prince Nduka Obaigbena’s 67th birthday, FCMB SheVentures and Shuttlers’ 10th anniversary.

Maintaining Akiin Shuga’s signature repertoire, the band continues to navigate different musical genres, from classical and traditional sounds to gospel and contemporary music, without losing the distinctive performance quality associated with its founder.

Beyond music, the Shuga Limb Foundation, another passion project of the late founder and anti-polio advocate, continues its humanitarian work. In commemoration of World Polio Day, it recently supported two physically challenged beneficiaries with shoemaking equipment and a wheelchair.

For a band that once took its identity from the magnetic presence of one man, the challenge now is to prove that his music can outlive his physical presence. And judging by its latest moves, Shuga Band is determined to keep the maestro’s rhythm alive.