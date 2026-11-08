Makinde Flags off Presidential Campaign, Accuses Tinubu, APC of Suffocating, Muzzling Opposition 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), in the 2027 general election, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), for suffocating and muzzling opposition, doing everything possible to weaken and eventually kill its voice in the country considering recent political happenings.

Makinde made the assertion while reacting to the recent Federal High Court judgement delivered by Justice Peter Lifu, against the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during a live interview on Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC), Bauchi on Friday night.

Makinde yesterday flagged-off his campaign in Bauchi, where he asked Nigerians not to reject money offered to them during the electioneering period.

He declared that the court judgment against ADC was very unfortunate for democratic principles in the country.

He declared that, “there is no way Nigeria can be a one-party state, the APC must get that clear.”

Makinde called on Nigerians not to give up on the country in spite of the failure of the current situation expressing hope that Nigeria will be great again after the change of government in 2027.

According to him, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC should allow the opposition to breath. What happened to the ADC and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is rather unfortunate and undemocratic.”

He also used the opportunity to criticise the economic policies of President Tinubu’s administration, saying their implementation without adequate planning has plunged Nigerians into difficult living conditions from the outset.

Makinde also described insecurity as a major challenge confronting the country, stressing the need for fundamental reforms and political will in order to address Nigeria’s economic and security challenges.

The APM candidate said the challenges facing the country informed the development of his party’s Reset Nigeria Agenda, which he described as a comprehensive plan to address the nation’s problems and put it on the path of sustainable development.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of members and supporters of the party during the flag-off, Makinde urged voters not to allow financial inducements to determine their electoral choices.

Makinde, who called on Nigerian voters not to reject money offered to them during the electioneering period, maintained that such money belonged to the people, who should nevertheless remain committed to their preferred candidates.

According to him, “When they come with money during the election, do not bother to reject it. If the money is yours, collect it and spend it. But guard your conscience and make the right decision when the time comes. I know that your hearts are with us and with me.”

While also calling on Nigerians dissatisfied with the country’s current situation, particularly insecurity, hunger and the government’s inability to address pressing national challenges, to support his party, Makinde described the 2027 election as an opportunity to change the direction of the country.

The APM presidential candidate then called on Nigerians to join what he termed the Reset Nigeria Movement, urging voters dissatisfied with the current state of affairs to embrace a new political direction.

He urged Nigerians dissatisfied with the state of governance, lack of inclusiveness and what he described as insincerity in addressing the country’s challenges to support his proposed agenda for national transformation.

“If you are not happy with the state of affairs in our country today; if you are dissatisfied with the lack of inclusiveness; and if you believe that your government is not telling you the truth or handling the nation’s challenges with sincerity, then there is only one path before us. That path is to reset Nigeria,” he declared.

He expressed gratitude to the national leader of APM, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, whom he described as his national leader, for his support and commitment to providing a political platform for the APM.

“I also wish to appreciate my national chairman, Yusuf Maman Dantelle, for providing us with a sanctuary and giving us the APM platform through which we can offer ourselves to serve the people of Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Mohammed assured the APM presidential candidate of the party’s support in Bauchi State, declaring that the state would mobilise support for him from the grassroots to the highest political level ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election.