Gov Radda Pledges Renewed Fight against Insecurity in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ending insecurity in Matazu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, promising to strengthen security operations and sustain collaboration with traditional rulers and community stakeholders to protect lives and property.

Radda gave the assurance yesterday during a visit to the District Head of Matazu, Alhaji Iro Maikano, ahead of the Tinubu-Dikko 2027 campaign rally in the area.

The governor said his administration would continue to work with security agencies, traditional institutions and community leaders to consolidate the gains recorded in the fight against insecurity, while promoting infrastructure development and economic empowerment.

He commended the people of Matazu for their support and cooperation, particularly during previous elections, and appreciated the traditional institution for its prayers and contributions to community development.

Radda also recalled his longstanding personal relationship with Matazu, disclosing that his family ties to the community dated back several years, including the solemnisation of his marriage at the District Head’s residence about 25 years ago.

Earlier, the District Head, Alhaji Iro Maikano, disclosed that Matazu had not recorded any security attack in the last 45 days, attributing the improvement to the collaboration between security agencies, traditional rulers and community stakeholders.

He commended the state government’s approach of combining security operations with dialogue involving farmers, pastoralists and community leaders, saying the strategy had contributed to restoring peace in the area.

The traditional ruler also appreciated the administration for executing the Sarki Duku Road and the road linking Giyanka to the Sarki Duku route, noting that the projects had improved transportation and connectivity.

He further acknowledged the government’s interventions in water supply, workers’ welfare, outstanding payments to retirees and support for women, widows and vulnerable households.

Meanwhile, the State APC Chairman, Bishir Gambo, urged residents of Matazu to sustain their political support for the party, recalling that the opposition failed to secure significant support in the area during the 2023 elections.

He challenged the residents to repeat the feat in the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence that the APC would retain its political dominance in the local government.

Also speaking, the member representing Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, said the APC enjoyed overwhelming acceptance in Matazu, claiming that about 99 per cent of residents supported the party.

He disclosed that empowerment initiatives for the area included the distribution of more than 2,000 motorcycles, ₦50,000 cash support for women, ₦50,000 scholarships for students and food assistance to 100 internally displaced persons.

According to him, the interventions were designed to appreciate the people’s acceptance and support while improving their economic and social wellbeing.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Radda for his support and cooperation in facilitating development initiatives in the constituency.

Similarly, Senator Muntari Dandutse announced plans to empower more than 30 beneficiaries in the area and received defectors into the APC from Matazu Local Government during the visit.

The Chairman of Matazu Local Government, Hon. Shamsuddeen Muhammad Sayaya, said the Radda administration’s interventions had reached all ten electoral wards of the local government.