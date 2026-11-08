NAPTIP Raises Alarm Over Online Sexual Exploitation, Recruitment Scams

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has raised the alarm over the sexual exploitation of married women online.

The agency also expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of online recruitment scams, urging job seekers to exercise caution when responding to online job advertisements.

The Head of Press and Public Relations at NAPTIP, Vincent Adekoye, raised the alarm during a joint security press briefing for September and October 2026, held at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja.

Adekoye said: “Traffickers are increasingly exploiting social relationships and the vulnerabilities of unsuspecting individuals, particularly women, to lure victims into their traps. One of the methods they use is to approach people in places such as gyms, recreational centres and other social environments.

“They initially present themselves as service providers, offering assistance with domestic needs, shopping, sourcing goods and other everyday activities. Through these interactions, they establish familiarity and exchange telephone numbers with their potential victims.

“Once they obtain their contact details, they gradually become familiar with them, sometimes calling at odd hours and presenting themselves as dependable individuals who are always available to help. They may offer assistance when someone experiences difficulties, such as a vehicle breakdown, or suddenly appear with offers of help.”

The agency explained that these seemingly harmless gestures are often part of a deliberate strategy to gain victims’ trust.

Another disturbing development, Adekoye said, was the use of fake job advertisements to lure unsuspecting Nigerians into trafficking networks.

He stressed that some individuals, including job seekers, were being deceived through fraudulent employment opportunities advertised online.

According to NAPTIP, “We have recorded very disturbing cases involving people who travelled long distances in search of employment opportunities, only to fall into the hands of traffickers.

“One particularly troubling case involved a lawyer who travelled from Benue State to a law chamber in Abuja but unfortunately fell into the wrong hands. I personally interacted with the victim, and the experience was deeply disturbing. Some of these cases also have devastating emotional and psychological consequences for victims, with some resulting in unwanted pregnancies.”

The agency urged Nigerians to exercise extreme caution when forming relationships online or accepting unsolicited offers of assistance and employment.

“People should avoid rushing into online friendships and should always verify the identities and intentions of individuals they meet, particularly those making attractive offers of jobs, financial assistance or other opportunities. We therefore raise urgent public awareness regarding a sharp rise in sextortion, rape and revenge porn across the country,” he said.

The spokesperson concluded that, through these combined kinetic and preventive measures, NAPTIP reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to creating a trafficking- and violence-free Nigeria.