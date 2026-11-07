Awogbenle to Deliver Lecture on Fuel Subsidy Debate at Unilorin

Nigerian writer, development economist and founder of Policraft, Seun Awogbenle, will deliver a public lecture on the fuel subsidy debate at the National Policy Discourse of the Institute for Legislative Studies, University of Ilorin.

The discourse, themed, ‘Interrogating the Political-Economic Substance of the Debate on Fuel Subsidy Removal versus Restoration: Which Should Interest Nigerians?’, will bring together staff, doctoral and master’s students of the institute, undergraduates of the university and members of the general public for a discussion on the fuel subsidy debate.

According to the convener and Director of the Institute, Dr. Adebola Bakare, Awogbenle was selected in recognition of his background as a development economist and his expertise in policy design and analysis, as well as his nearly decade-long public commentary on local and international platforms, including the BBC.

Bakare said, “The National Policy Discourse of the Institute of Legislative Studies, University of Ilorin, has been established as a platform for policy conversation on issues that impact Nigerians the most. With a number of interventions on the fuel subsidy debate, Awogbenle’s background, knowledge and demonstrated expertise on the subject would enrich the discourse and leave participants with greater clarity.”

Speaking on the discourse, Awogbenle said the fuel subsidy reform was one of Nigeria’s most consequential policies since the 1970s, adding that the debate surrounding the reform and its fallout had continued to generate wider conversations about the relationship between reform and hardship, as well as the precarious nature of public policy.

“More than three years into the reforms, the country is yet to build consensus around the issue, and with only days left before the election, conversations like National Policy Discourse 2.0 could help to provide a better understanding of the policy and get more people behind the broader reforms, which I believe are necessary for the jobs, direct investments, businesses, and growth we want to see in the economy.

“The conversation would also form an important contribution to research and the body of knowledge,” he said.

The discourse will be chaired by Dr. Ruth Abiola Adimula of the university’s Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies. Bakare will serve as the convener, while the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN, will be the chief host.